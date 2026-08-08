Here's the live share price of Vandan Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vandan Foods
|0.71
|-4.00
|-37.66
|-40.00
|-32.98
|-41.32
|-27.37
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vandan Foods has declined 32.98% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Vandan Foods has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.58
|23.61
|10
|23.61
|23.82
|20
|24.7
|24.55
|50
|28.24
|27.63
|100
|32.8
|31.89
|200
|39.92
|38.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vandan Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Vandan Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Vandan Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Vandan Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Vandan Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Vandan Foods - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For Half Year & Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vandan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10402GJ2015PLC085394 and registration number is 085394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vandan Foods is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vandan Foods is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vandan Foods is ₹20.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vandan Foods are ₹24.00 and ₹23.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vandan Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vandan Foods is ₹65.99 and 52-week low of Vandan Foods is ₹20.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vandan Foods has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -37.66% over 3 months, -32.98% over 1 year, -41.32% across 3 years, and -27.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vandan Foods are 15.21 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global