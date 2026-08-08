What is the share price of Vandan Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vandan Foods is ₹24.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vandan Foods? The Vandan Foods is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vandan Foods? The market cap of Vandan Foods is ₹20.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vandan Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vandan Foods are ₹24.00 and ₹23.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vandan Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vandan Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vandan Foods is ₹65.99 and 52-week low of Vandan Foods is ₹20.50 as on .

How has the Vandan Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Vandan Foods has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -37.66% over 3 months, -32.98% over 1 year, -41.32% across 3 years, and -27.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vandan Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vandan Foods are 15.21 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global