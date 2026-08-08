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Vandan Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

VANDAN FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Vandan Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.00 Closed
1.22₹ 0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vandan Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.77₹24.00
₹24.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹65.99
₹24.00
Open Price
₹23.77
Prev. Close
₹23.71
Volume
4,800

Source: Dion Global

Vandan Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vandan Foods		0.71-4.00-37.66-40.00-32.98-41.32-27.37
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vandan Foods has declined 32.98% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Vandan Foods has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Vandan Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vandan Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.5823.61
1023.6123.82
2024.724.55
5028.2427.63
10032.831.89
20039.9238.33

Source: Dion Global

Vandan Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vandan Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vandan Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTVandan Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTVandan Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTVandan Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 13, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTVandan Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTVandan Foods - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For Half Year & Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vandan Foods

Vandan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10402GJ2015PLC085394 and registration number is 085394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Rameshbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalpeshkumar Bhagavandas Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakeshkumar Rameshbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Simoli Kalpesh Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Shrichand Bachani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vandan Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Vandan Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vandan Foods is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vandan Foods?

The Vandan Foods is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vandan Foods?

The market cap of Vandan Foods is ₹20.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vandan Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vandan Foods are ₹24.00 and ₹23.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vandan Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vandan Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vandan Foods is ₹65.99 and 52-week low of Vandan Foods is ₹20.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vandan Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vandan Foods has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -37.66% over 3 months, -32.98% over 1 year, -41.32% across 3 years, and -27.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vandan Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vandan Foods are 15.21 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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