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Vahh Chemicals Share Price

Sector
Chemicals

Vahh Chemicals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 4, 2026 and will close on Jun 8, 2026. The price band has been set at 60.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vahh Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vahh Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRF		-0.676.557.17-3.94-7.982.3915.59
Navin Fluorine International		-2.883.5215.7920.7159.4914.8417.3
Yasho Industries		5.0150.0943.4842.58.027.754.58
Andhra Sugars		-9.03-22.718.262.553.61-10.29-1.35
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		-3.10.30.23-16.65-1.114.3-2.57
Gem Aromatics		-2.87-8.51-27.26-5.3-54.02-22.81-14.39
OCCL		-5.838.7930.2711.6316.255.763.42
Diamines & Chemicals		0.14-7.8411.88-7.07-31.25-22.25-14.02
Hindcon Chemicals		-0.04-1.1819.62-23.33-36.798.3526.72

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Vahh Chemicals

Vahh Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110GJ2019PLC111346 and registration number is 111346. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiren Indravadan Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aayush Hiren Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Hetal Hirenbhai Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dhairya Bharat Tulsiani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Param Vipulkumar Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Vyas
    Independent Director

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