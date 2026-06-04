Vahh Chemicals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 4, 2026 and will close on Jun 8, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹60.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRF
|-0.67
|6.55
|7.17
|-3.94
|-7.98
|2.39
|15.59
|Navin Fluorine International
|-2.88
|3.52
|15.79
|20.71
|59.49
|14.84
|17.3
|Yasho Industries
|5.01
|50.09
|43.48
|42.5
|8.02
|7.75
|4.58
|Andhra Sugars
|-9.03
|-22.71
|8.26
|2.55
|3.61
|-10.29
|-1.35
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-3.1
|0.3
|0.23
|-16.65
|-1.11
|4.3
|-2.57
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.87
|-8.51
|-27.26
|-5.3
|-54.02
|-22.81
|-14.39
|OCCL
|-5.83
|8.79
|30.27
|11.63
|16.25
|5.76
|3.42
|Diamines & Chemicals
|0.14
|-7.84
|11.88
|-7.07
|-31.25
|-22.25
|-14.02
|Hindcon Chemicals
|-0.04
|-1.18
|19.62
|-23.33
|-36.79
|8.35
|26.72
Source: Dion Global
Vahh Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110GJ2019PLC111346 and registration number is 111346. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global