Here's the live share price of Bhavik Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhavik Enterprises has declined 0.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.72%.
Bhavik Enterprises’s current P/E of 83.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhavik Enterprises
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-3.72
|-3.72
|-1.25
|-0.75
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Bhavik Enterprises has declined 3.72% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhavik Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.88
|139.19
|10
|139.44
|139.3
|20
|139.75
|139.62
|50
|140.64
|140.87
|100
|89.09
|0
|200
|44.54
|0
In the latest quarter, Bhavik Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
|Bhavik Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Thursd
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
|Bhavik Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|Bhavik Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 262(6) Of SEBI (Issue Of Capital And Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 20
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
|Bhavik Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
|Bhavik Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Bhavik Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900MH2008PLC186771 and registration number is 186771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 527.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhavik Enterprises is ₹139.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bhavik Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhavik Enterprises is ₹284.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhavik Enterprises are ₹140.00 and ₹135.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhavik Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhavik Enterprises is ₹150.15 and 52-week low of Bhavik Enterprises is ₹121.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bhavik Enterprises has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 0.25% for the past month, -0.07% over 3 months, -3.72% over 1 year, -1.25% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhavik Enterprises are 83.92 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.