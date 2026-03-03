Facebook Pixel Code
Bhavik Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHAVIK ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Bhavik Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.90 Closed
-0.07₹ -0.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Bhavik Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.10₹140.00
₹139.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.10₹150.15
₹139.90
Open Price
₹140.00
Prev. Close
₹140.00
Volume
15,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhavik Enterprises has declined 0.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.72%.

Bhavik Enterprises’s current P/E of 83.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bhavik Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhavik Enterprises		-0.07-0.07-0.07-3.72-3.72-1.25-0.75
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95

Over the last one year, Bhavik Enterprises has declined 3.72% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhavik Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Bhavik Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bhavik Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.88139.19
10139.44139.3
20139.75139.62
50140.64140.87
10089.090
20044.540

Bhavik Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhavik Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bhavik Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:43 PM ISTBhavik Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Thursd
Feb 14, 2026, 10:20 PM ISTBhavik Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTBhavik Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 262(6) Of SEBI (Issue Of Capital And Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 20
Feb 14, 2026, 12:06 AM ISTBhavik Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 14, 2026, 12:05 AM ISTBhavik Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Bhavik Enterprises

Bhavik Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900MH2008PLC186771 and registration number is 186771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 527.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Natverlal Thakkar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Mukesh Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Purnima Mukesh Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeny Vinod Kumar Gowadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Anjanikumar Dhanuka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Jaysinh Kapadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bhavik Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Bhavik Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhavik Enterprises is ₹139.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhavik Enterprises?

The Bhavik Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhavik Enterprises?

The market cap of Bhavik Enterprises is ₹284.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhavik Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhavik Enterprises are ₹140.00 and ₹135.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhavik Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhavik Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhavik Enterprises is ₹150.15 and 52-week low of Bhavik Enterprises is ₹121.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bhavik Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhavik Enterprises has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 0.25% for the past month, -0.07% over 3 months, -3.72% over 1 year, -1.25% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhavik Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhavik Enterprises are 83.92 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bhavik Enterprises News

