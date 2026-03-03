Facebook Pixel Code
Fractal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRACTAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Fractal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.00 Closed
0.89₹ 1.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Fractal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹207.25₹224.80
₹220.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.40₹229.00
₹220.00
Open Price
₹210.00
Prev. Close
₹218.05
Volume
19,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fractal Industries has gained 0.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.13%.

Fractal Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fractal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fractal Industries		1.131.131.131.131.130.370.22
Page Industries		-6.10-7.81-16.20-30.99-23.10-5.761.48
Pearl Global Industries		-2.89-15.42-9.4420.9415.0292.6578.56
Arvind Fashions		-1.25-11.40-9.61-17.1516.5517.6221.74
Gokaldas Exports		-8.67-6.91-24.58-11.89-14.5117.4051.13
Kitex Garments		-10.75-13.53-16.13-10.2810.3351.1436.58
Lux Industries		-4.00-9.11-24.65-32.68-31.13-12.68-12.94
S P Apparels		-0.42-6.62-9.96-3.215.3828.0931.85
SBC Exports		-0.0910.8520.3460.11153.4565.98103.31
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.22-6.81-25.67-9.040.94-2.3118.24
Bizotic Commercial		-1.00-0.351.74185.341,136.7879.5342.07
Thomas Scott (India)		-6.03-10.32-14.67-11.72-18.3389.86118.23
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.42-11.24-29.24-32.49-31.0035.3916.58
Zodiac Clothing Company		-1.78-7.35-12.45-24.04-13.30-4.82-5.84
VIP Clothing		-8.55-20.69-38.51-43.61-38.67-22.286.81
Filatex Fashions		-4.55-32.26-41.67-61.11-58.82-60.71-17.75
Spice Islands Industries		-1.769.51162.76214.78648.55212.34128.26
Indian Terrain Fashions		-4.31-11.53-15.93-14.39-10.91-15.98-3.69
Active Clothing Co		-8.70-10.73-12.22-33.30-18.8932.3556.53
Lorenzini Apparels		-5.58-5.94-19.13-27.56-30.4010.6070.63

Over the last one year, Fractal Industries has gained 1.13% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.10%), Pearl Global Industries (15.02%), Arvind Fashions (16.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Fractal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.48%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.56%).

Fractal Industries Financials

Fractal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.380
1063.690
2031.840
5012.740
1006.370
2003.180

Fractal Industries Share Holding Pattern

About Fractal Industries

Fractal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2020PLC335773 and registration number is 335773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Tekriwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Ratan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Yogesh Khemka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fractal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Fractal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fractal Industries is ₹220.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fractal Industries?

The Fractal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fractal Industries?

The market cap of Fractal Industries is ₹172.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fractal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fractal Industries are ₹224.80 and ₹207.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fractal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fractal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fractal Industries is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Fractal Industries is ₹196.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fractal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fractal Industries has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, 1.13% over 3 months, 1.13% over 1 year, 0.37% across 3 years, and 0.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fractal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fractal Industries are 0.00 and 6.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fractal Industries News

