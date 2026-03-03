Here's the live share price of Fractal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fractal Industries has gained 0.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.13%.
Fractal Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fractal Industries
|1.13
|1.13
|1.13
|1.13
|1.13
|0.37
|0.22
|Page Industries
|-6.10
|-7.81
|-16.20
|-30.99
|-23.10
|-5.76
|1.48
|Pearl Global Industries
|-2.89
|-15.42
|-9.44
|20.94
|15.02
|92.65
|78.56
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.25
|-11.40
|-9.61
|-17.15
|16.55
|17.62
|21.74
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.67
|-6.91
|-24.58
|-11.89
|-14.51
|17.40
|51.13
|Kitex Garments
|-10.75
|-13.53
|-16.13
|-10.28
|10.33
|51.14
|36.58
|Lux Industries
|-4.00
|-9.11
|-24.65
|-32.68
|-31.13
|-12.68
|-12.94
|S P Apparels
|-0.42
|-6.62
|-9.96
|-3.21
|5.38
|28.09
|31.85
|SBC Exports
|-0.09
|10.85
|20.34
|60.11
|153.45
|65.98
|103.31
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.22
|-6.81
|-25.67
|-9.04
|0.94
|-2.31
|18.24
|Bizotic Commercial
|-1.00
|-0.35
|1.74
|185.34
|1,136.78
|79.53
|42.07
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-6.03
|-10.32
|-14.67
|-11.72
|-18.33
|89.86
|118.23
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.42
|-11.24
|-29.24
|-32.49
|-31.00
|35.39
|16.58
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-1.78
|-7.35
|-12.45
|-24.04
|-13.30
|-4.82
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-8.55
|-20.69
|-38.51
|-43.61
|-38.67
|-22.28
|6.81
|Filatex Fashions
|-4.55
|-32.26
|-41.67
|-61.11
|-58.82
|-60.71
|-17.75
|Spice Islands Industries
|-1.76
|9.51
|162.76
|214.78
|648.55
|212.34
|128.26
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|-4.31
|-11.53
|-15.93
|-14.39
|-10.91
|-15.98
|-3.69
|Active Clothing Co
|-8.70
|-10.73
|-12.22
|-33.30
|-18.89
|32.35
|56.53
|Lorenzini Apparels
|-5.58
|-5.94
|-19.13
|-27.56
|-30.40
|10.60
|70.63
Over the last one year, Fractal Industries has gained 1.13% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.10%), Pearl Global Industries (15.02%), Arvind Fashions (16.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Fractal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.48%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.56%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.38
|0
|10
|63.69
|0
|20
|31.84
|0
|50
|12.74
|0
|100
|6.37
|0
|200
|3.18
|0
Fractal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2020PLC335773 and registration number is 335773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fractal Industries is ₹220.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fractal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fractal Industries is ₹172.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fractal Industries are ₹224.80 and ₹207.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fractal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fractal Industries is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Fractal Industries is ₹196.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fractal Industries has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, 1.13% over 3 months, 1.13% over 1 year, 0.37% across 3 years, and 0.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fractal Industries are 0.00 and 6.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.