Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Goel Construction Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOEL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Goel Construction Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹289.00 Closed
-0.34₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Goel Construction Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹285.00₹290.05
₹289.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹256.00₹382.00
₹289.00
Open Price
₹288.00
Prev. Close
₹290.00
Volume
5,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goel Construction Company has declined 1.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.01%.

Goel Construction Company’s current P/E of 10.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Goel Construction Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, Goel Construction Company has declined 9.01% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Goel Construction Company has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

Goel Construction Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Goel Construction Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5294.09293.32
10300.96295.97
20299.07296.81
50296.71299.12
100308.5309.74
200184.070

Goel Construction Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goel Construction Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.09%, FII holding fell to 2.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Goel Construction Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 05, 2026, 9:44 PM ISTGoel Construction Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 16, 2025, 6:11 AM ISTGoel Construction Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Nov 18, 2025, 9:23 PM ISTGoel Construction Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Nov 14, 2025, 9:24 PM ISTGoel Construction Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Nov 06, 2025, 7:03 PM ISTGoel Construction Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Goel Construction Company

Goel Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201RJ1997PLC013937 and registration number is 013937. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Purushottam Dass Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Soni Goel
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chandra Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sakshi Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chaman Lal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goel Construction Company Share Price

What is the share price of Goel Construction Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goel Construction Company is ₹289.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goel Construction Company?

The Goel Construction Company is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goel Construction Company?

The market cap of Goel Construction Company is ₹417.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goel Construction Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goel Construction Company are ₹290.05 and ₹285.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goel Construction Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goel Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goel Construction Company is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of Goel Construction Company is ₹256.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Goel Construction Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goel Construction Company has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 5.09% for the past month, -9.46% over 3 months, -9.01% over 1 year, -3.1% across 3 years, and -1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goel Construction Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goel Construction Company are 10.90 and 1.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Goel Construction Company News

More Goel Construction Company News
icon
Market Pulse