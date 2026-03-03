Here's the live share price of Goel Construction Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goel Construction Company has declined 1.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.01%.
Goel Construction Company’s current P/E of 10.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, Goel Construction Company has declined 9.01% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Goel Construction Company has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|294.09
|293.32
|10
|300.96
|295.97
|20
|299.07
|296.81
|50
|296.71
|299.12
|100
|308.5
|309.74
|200
|184.07
|0
In the latest quarter, Goel Construction Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.09%, FII holding fell to 2.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 05, 2026, 9:44 PM IST
|Goel Construction Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 16, 2025, 6:11 AM IST
|Goel Construction Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Nov 18, 2025, 9:23 PM IST
|Goel Construction Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Nov 14, 2025, 9:24 PM IST
|Goel Construction Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Nov 06, 2025, 7:03 PM IST
|Goel Construction Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Goel Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201RJ1997PLC013937 and registration number is 013937. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goel Construction Company is ₹289.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goel Construction Company is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goel Construction Company is ₹417.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goel Construction Company are ₹290.05 and ₹285.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goel Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goel Construction Company is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of Goel Construction Company is ₹256.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goel Construction Company has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 5.09% for the past month, -9.46% over 3 months, -9.01% over 1 year, -3.1% across 3 years, and -1.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goel Construction Company are 10.90 and 1.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.