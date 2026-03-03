Facebook Pixel Code
DSM Fresh Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

DSM FRESH FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of DSM Fresh Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.95 Closed
-3.52₹ -4.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

DSM Fresh Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.10₹114.80
₹110.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.30₹208.00
₹110.95
Open Price
₹114.75
Prev. Close
₹115.00
Volume
36,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DSM Fresh Foods has declined 2.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.94%.

DSM Fresh Foods’s current P/E of 18.16x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DSM Fresh Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DSM Fresh Foods		-0.94-12.12-29.87-11.94-11.94-4.15-2.51
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22

Over the last one year, DSM Fresh Foods has declined 11.94% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, DSM Fresh Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

DSM Fresh Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

DSM Fresh Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.31115.45
10117.23116.73
20120.88119.1
50127.29128.45
100142.590
20071.290

DSM Fresh Foods Share Holding Pattern

DSM Fresh Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTDSM Fresh Foods - Management Meet Is Scheduled On Friday, March 06, 2026 At Chandigarh
Mar 03, 2026, 12:16 AM ISTDSM Fresh Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 25, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTDSM Fresh Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for DSM Fresh Foods Limited Informed The Exchange About Outcome Of Board Meeting Held
Feb 23, 2026, 6:31 PM ISTDSM Fresh Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 10, 2026, 11:57 PM ISTDSM Fresh Foods - List Of Dissenting Shareholders As Per Regulation 59 And Schedule XX Of SEBI (Issue Of Capital Disclosure R

About DSM Fresh Foods

DSM Fresh Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52203DL2015PLC280514 and registration number is 280514. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepanshu Manchanda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Arif Khan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priya Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suman Chaudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on DSM Fresh Foods Share Price

What is the share price of DSM Fresh Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DSM Fresh Foods is ₹110.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DSM Fresh Foods?

The DSM Fresh Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DSM Fresh Foods?

The market cap of DSM Fresh Foods is ₹247.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DSM Fresh Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DSM Fresh Foods are ₹114.80 and ₹110.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DSM Fresh Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DSM Fresh Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DSM Fresh Foods is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of DSM Fresh Foods is ₹104.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DSM Fresh Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The DSM Fresh Foods has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, -5.81% for the past month, -38.0% over 3 months, -11.94% over 1 year, -4.15% across 3 years, and -2.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DSM Fresh Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DSM Fresh Foods are 18.16 and 3.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DSM Fresh Foods News

