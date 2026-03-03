Here's the live share price of DSM Fresh Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DSM Fresh Foods has declined 2.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.94%.
DSM Fresh Foods’s current P/E of 18.16x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DSM Fresh Foods
|-0.94
|-12.12
|-29.87
|-11.94
|-11.94
|-4.15
|-2.51
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, DSM Fresh Foods has declined 11.94% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, DSM Fresh Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.31
|115.45
|10
|117.23
|116.73
|20
|120.88
|119.1
|50
|127.29
|128.45
|100
|142.59
|0
|200
|71.29
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|DSM Fresh Foods - Management Meet Is Scheduled On Friday, March 06, 2026 At Chandigarh
|Mar 03, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
|DSM Fresh Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|DSM Fresh Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for DSM Fresh Foods Limited Informed The Exchange About Outcome Of Board Meeting Held
|Feb 23, 2026, 6:31 PM IST
|DSM Fresh Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
|DSM Fresh Foods - List Of Dissenting Shareholders As Per Regulation 59 And Schedule XX Of SEBI (Issue Of Capital Disclosure R
DSM Fresh Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52203DL2015PLC280514 and registration number is 280514. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DSM Fresh Foods is ₹110.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DSM Fresh Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DSM Fresh Foods is ₹247.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DSM Fresh Foods are ₹114.80 and ₹110.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DSM Fresh Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DSM Fresh Foods is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of DSM Fresh Foods is ₹104.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DSM Fresh Foods has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, -5.81% for the past month, -38.0% over 3 months, -11.94% over 1 year, -4.15% across 3 years, and -2.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DSM Fresh Foods are 18.16 and 3.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.