Here's the live share price of DSM Fresh Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DSM Fresh Foods has declined 2.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.94%.

DSM Fresh Foods’s current P/E of 18.16x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.