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M R Maniveni Foods Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

M R Maniveni Foods has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 22, 2026 and will close on May 26, 2026. The price band has been set at 51.00-52.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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M R Maniveni Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

M R Maniveni Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		-3.641.936.959.8217.579.389.96
Britannia Industries		-0.74-8.64-12.9-8.26-2.925.839.19
Bikaji Foods International		2.250.295.67-6.68-6.4420.0915.92
Zydus Wellness		-2.74-2.5721.4111.925.3219.383.19
Orkla India		1.992.3810.46-2.92-9.32-3.21-1.94
Hindustan Foods		1.3667.95-4.51-3.94-3.393.71
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-1.2-13.46-18.1-30.96-42.6511.3117.51
Gopal Snacks		-1.965.28-6.21-12.14-0.61-6.86-4.17
ADF Foods		-2.3917.6415.8226.115.7716.745.23
Prataap Snacks		-1.83-0.03-8.45-4.62-15.68.7512.28
Tasty Bite Eatables		-2.971.74-0.07-10.43-26.78-10.94-13.55
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-3.18-8.79-28.7-28.7-28.7-10.66-6.54
HMA Agro Industries		0.79-1.98-12.29-23.61-27.79-25.44-16.15
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		8.1315.5711.51-10.7791.5935.343.41
Krishival Foods		1.8913.7716.62-14.8458.1412.3255.06
Euro India Fresh Foods		0.630.711.356.9914.9518.1722.6
Proventus Agrocom		11.3928.9636.7530.1957.7923.9413.74
Freshara Agro Exports		1.33-4.839.3352.2228.5316.449.56
Sarveshwar Foods		-2.13-7.77-6.84-21.03-45.3417.0232.01

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About M R Maniveni Foods

M R Maniveni Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15313TN2010PLC076382 and registration number is 076382. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K R Manikandan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Selvam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Chandra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayanaswamy Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Mukundan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunachalam Manikandan
    Independent Director

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