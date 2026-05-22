M R Maniveni Foods has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 22, 2026 and will close on May 26, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹51.00-52.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-3.64
|1.93
|6.95
|9.82
|17.57
|9.38
|9.96
|Britannia Industries
|-0.74
|-8.64
|-12.9
|-8.26
|-2.92
|5.83
|9.19
|Bikaji Foods International
|2.25
|0.29
|5.67
|-6.68
|-6.44
|20.09
|15.92
|Zydus Wellness
|-2.74
|-2.57
|21.41
|11.9
|25.32
|19.38
|3.19
|Orkla India
|1.99
|2.38
|10.46
|-2.92
|-9.32
|-3.21
|-1.94
|Hindustan Foods
|1.36
|6
|7.95
|-4.51
|-3.94
|-3.39
|3.71
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-1.2
|-13.46
|-18.1
|-30.96
|-42.65
|11.31
|17.51
|Gopal Snacks
|-1.96
|5.28
|-6.21
|-12.14
|-0.61
|-6.86
|-4.17
|ADF Foods
|-2.39
|17.64
|15.82
|26.1
|15.77
|16.74
|5.23
|Prataap Snacks
|-1.83
|-0.03
|-8.45
|-4.62
|-15.6
|8.75
|12.28
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-2.97
|1.74
|-0.07
|-10.43
|-26.78
|-10.94
|-13.55
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-3.18
|-8.79
|-28.7
|-28.7
|-28.7
|-10.66
|-6.54
|HMA Agro Industries
|0.79
|-1.98
|-12.29
|-23.61
|-27.79
|-25.44
|-16.15
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|8.13
|15.57
|11.51
|-10.77
|91.59
|35.3
|43.41
|Krishival Foods
|1.89
|13.77
|16.62
|-14.84
|58.14
|12.32
|55.06
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|0.63
|0.71
|1.35
|6.99
|14.95
|18.17
|22.6
|Proventus Agrocom
|11.39
|28.96
|36.75
|30.19
|57.79
|23.94
|13.74
|Freshara Agro Exports
|1.33
|-4.83
|9.33
|52.22
|28.53
|16.44
|9.56
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-2.13
|-7.77
|-6.84
|-21.03
|-45.34
|17.02
|32.01
Source: Dion Global
M R Maniveni Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15313TN2010PLC076382 and registration number is 076382. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global