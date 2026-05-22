M R Maniveni Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15313TN2010PLC076382 and registration number is 076382. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.