3B Films Share Price

NSE
BSE

3B FILMS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Packaging
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of 3B Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

3B Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.05₹20.90
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹48.50
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.90
Prev. Close
₹20.10
Volume
1,08,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of 3B Films has declined 15.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.60%.

3B Films’s current P/E of 51.02x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

3B Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
3B Films		-6.93-6.10-20.06-48.40-56.60-24.29-15.37
Garware Hi-Tech Films		3.364.846.1540.584.1389.0442.47
Time Technoplast		-4.63-1.53-4.88-24.442.2363.4343.33
Safari Industries (India)		-7.53-16.85-28.41-19.58-14.3618.5538.54
EPL		-1.375.555.05-8.699.818.82-1.91
VIP Industries		-4.35-6.79-2.93-19.0818.66-17.12-3.07
AGI Greenpac		-3.19-13.42-30.66-39.49-15.7116.5124.22
Uflex		1.82-3.23-2.25-14.842.335.893.70
Jindal Poly Films		14.2858.7822.635.12-0.902.851.00
Polyplex Corporation		4.32-1.432.06-17.98-21.52-15.20-0.62
Xpro India		7.14-4.34-6.28-21.63-10.3019.5689.72
Cosmo First		4.846.68-5.98-31.3719.841.6410.61
Huhtamaki India		-1.57-6.35-20.06-25.67-3.60-4.99-9.01
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.33-7.78-23.29-6.689.267.81
Oricon Enterprises		5.534.2615.1126.7271.6847.5224.63
Ester Industries		5.833.27-4.40-14.36-19.271.54-1.98
Cropster Agro		-16.84-45.21-53.70-61.68-51.8818.5552.40
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.64-13.390.89-17.8341.3880.2142.07
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.80-7.3610.831.6698.4816.7635.90
Kanpur Plastipack		-7.23-11.92-12.59-19.5046.1226.9413.33

Over the last one year, 3B Films has declined 56.60% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, 3B Films has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).

3B Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

3B Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.320.9
1021.2721.16
2021.5721.81
5025.0423.93
10026.9626.45
20025.140

3B Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 3B Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

3B Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 7:52 PM IST3B Films - Additional Disclosure
Feb 18, 2026, 6:12 AM IST3B Films - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 18, 2026, 6:07 AM IST3B Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting
Jan 24, 2026, 7:45 PM IST3B Films - Non-Applicability Of Corporate Governance
Jan 13, 2026, 6:18 AM IST3B Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About 3B Films

3B Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25200GJ2014PLC080685 and registration number is 080685. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Babariya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dishank Nitin Babariya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Dhanjibhai Babariya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Ileshkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mithil A Babariya
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Chintan Hemantkumar Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on 3B Films Share Price

What is the share price of 3B Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3B Films is ₹20.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is 3B Films?

The 3B Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3B Films?

The market cap of 3B Films is ₹55.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 3B Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 3B Films are ₹20.90 and ₹19.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3B Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3B Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3B Films is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of 3B Films is ₹19.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the 3B Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The 3B Films has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -18.03% for the past month, -22.18% over 3 months, -56.6% over 1 year, -24.29% across 3 years, and -15.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3B Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3B Films are 51.02 and 1.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

3B Films News

