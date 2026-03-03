Here's the live share price of 3B Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of 3B Films has declined 15.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.60%.
3B Films’s current P/E of 51.02x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|3B Films
|-6.93
|-6.10
|-20.06
|-48.40
|-56.60
|-24.29
|-15.37
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|3.36
|4.84
|6.15
|40.58
|4.13
|89.04
|42.47
|Time Technoplast
|-4.63
|-1.53
|-4.88
|-24.44
|2.23
|63.43
|43.33
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.53
|-16.85
|-28.41
|-19.58
|-14.36
|18.55
|38.54
|EPL
|-1.37
|5.55
|5.05
|-8.69
|9.81
|8.82
|-1.91
|VIP Industries
|-4.35
|-6.79
|-2.93
|-19.08
|18.66
|-17.12
|-3.07
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.19
|-13.42
|-30.66
|-39.49
|-15.71
|16.51
|24.22
|Uflex
|1.82
|-3.23
|-2.25
|-14.84
|2.33
|5.89
|3.70
|Jindal Poly Films
|14.28
|58.78
|22.63
|5.12
|-0.90
|2.85
|1.00
|Polyplex Corporation
|4.32
|-1.43
|2.06
|-17.98
|-21.52
|-15.20
|-0.62
|Xpro India
|7.14
|-4.34
|-6.28
|-21.63
|-10.30
|19.56
|89.72
|Cosmo First
|4.84
|6.68
|-5.98
|-31.37
|19.84
|1.64
|10.61
|Huhtamaki India
|-1.57
|-6.35
|-20.06
|-25.67
|-3.60
|-4.99
|-9.01
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.33
|-7.78
|-23.29
|-6.68
|9.26
|7.81
|Oricon Enterprises
|5.53
|4.26
|15.11
|26.72
|71.68
|47.52
|24.63
|Ester Industries
|5.83
|3.27
|-4.40
|-14.36
|-19.27
|1.54
|-1.98
|Cropster Agro
|-16.84
|-45.21
|-53.70
|-61.68
|-51.88
|18.55
|52.40
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.64
|-13.39
|0.89
|-17.83
|41.38
|80.21
|42.07
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.80
|-7.36
|10.83
|1.66
|98.48
|16.76
|35.90
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-7.23
|-11.92
|-12.59
|-19.50
|46.12
|26.94
|13.33
Over the last one year, 3B Films has declined 56.60% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, 3B Films has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.3
|20.9
|10
|21.27
|21.16
|20
|21.57
|21.81
|50
|25.04
|23.93
|100
|26.96
|26.45
|200
|25.14
|0
In the latest quarter, 3B Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 7:52 PM IST
|3B Films - Additional Disclosure
|Feb 18, 2026, 6:12 AM IST
|3B Films - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 18, 2026, 6:07 AM IST
|3B Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting
|Jan 24, 2026, 7:45 PM IST
|3B Films - Non-Applicability Of Corporate Governance
|Jan 13, 2026, 6:18 AM IST
|3B Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
3B Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25200GJ2014PLC080685 and registration number is 080685. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3B Films is ₹20.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The 3B Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 3B Films is ₹55.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 3B Films are ₹20.90 and ₹19.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3B Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3B Films is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of 3B Films is ₹19.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The 3B Films has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -18.03% for the past month, -22.18% over 3 months, -56.6% over 1 year, -24.29% across 3 years, and -15.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3B Films are 51.02 and 1.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.