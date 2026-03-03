Here's the live share price of Dachepalli Publishers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dachepalli Publishers has declined 3.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.90%.
Dachepalli Publishers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.69
|-5.83
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-6.36
|-3.87
|Physicswallah
|-10.87
|-32.12
|-40.02
|-47.71
|-47.71
|-19.44
|-12.16
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-4.70
|-14.94
|-15.14
|-1.28
|-20.30
|-3.93
|-2.38
|Crizac
|3.40
|-8.33
|-16.07
|-38.02
|-24.83
|-9.08
|-5.55
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|4.22
|34.56
|7.16
|74.67
|149.22
|47.79
|70.03
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-6.71
|-7.00
|-15.14
|-16.92
|-17.99
|-1.01
|2.19
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|0.01
|-10.51
|-27.57
|-41.03
|-41.03
|-16.14
|-10.02
|S Chand & Company
|-0.94
|-7.10
|-7.29
|-21.02
|-4.95
|-6.14
|10.03
|Career Point Edutech
|-12.12
|-10.90
|-30.91
|-19.30
|-19.30
|-6.90
|-4.20
|CL Educate
|-14.77
|-48.27
|-54.97
|-65.88
|-46.26
|-12.94
|17.45
|Zee Learn
|2.06
|-7.33
|-15.50
|-34.58
|-3.88
|16.47
|-12.62
|VJTF Eduservices
|-9.70
|-3.23
|-19.42
|-26.55
|-6.69
|11.52
|8.19
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-5.03
|-6.78
|-26.35
|-25.68
|-63.23
|79.57
|57.54
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|-7.14
|-1.52
|-30.11
|-29.59
|-6.02
|51.89
|28.50
|Ironwood Education
|-2.06
|-10.05
|5.12
|14.63
|35.21
|15.68
|18.11
|Ascensive Educare
|-7.31
|-10.57
|-16.67
|-10.53
|33.86
|65.33
|42.48
|LCC Infotech
|-12.45
|-10.57
|-6.16
|4.34
|-24.59
|36.17
|-3.17
|IEC Education
|18.83
|52.27
|44.88
|54.27
|97.95
|176.98
|84.27
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|1.20
|22.72
|6.17
|20.03
|-35.44
|-15.47
|4.94
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|0
|-6.25
|-37.50
|-79.00
|-97.28
|13.23
|35.52
Over the last one year, Dachepalli Publishers has declined 17.90% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.71%), NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Crizac (-24.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Dachepalli Publishers has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.16%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.25
|66.4
|10
|67.77
|67.48
|20
|68.7
|68.92
|50
|58.6
|0
|100
|29.3
|0
|200
|14.65
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 9:00 PM IST
|Dachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:56 AM IST
|Dachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 14, 2026, 8:26 PM IST
|Dachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|Dachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:55 PM IST
|Dachepalli Publisher - Financials Results For The Period Ended December 31, 2025
Dachepalli Publishers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22110TG1998PLC028994 and registration number is 28994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dachepalli Publishers is ₹64.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dachepalli Publishers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dachepalli Publishers is ₹97.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dachepalli Publishers are ₹64.98 and ₹64.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dachepalli Publishers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dachepalli Publishers is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Dachepalli Publishers is ₹63.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dachepalli Publishers has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -7.11% for the past month, -17.9% over 3 months, -17.9% over 1 year, -6.36% across 3 years, and -3.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dachepalli Publishers are 0.00 and 2.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.