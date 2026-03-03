Facebook Pixel Code
Dachepalli Publishers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DACHEPALLI PUBLISHERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Dachepalli Publishers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.98 Closed
-0.78₹ -0.51
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dachepalli Publishers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.98₹64.98
₹64.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.13₹90.00
₹64.98
Open Price
₹64.98
Prev. Close
₹65.49
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dachepalli Publishers has declined 3.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.90%.

Dachepalli Publishers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dachepalli Publishers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.69-5.83-17.90-17.90-17.90-6.36-3.87
Physicswallah		-10.87-32.12-40.02-47.71-47.71-19.44-12.16
NIIT Learning Systems		-4.70-14.94-15.14-1.28-20.30-3.93-2.38
Crizac		3.40-8.33-16.07-38.02-24.83-9.08-5.55
Shanti Educational Initiatives		4.2234.567.1674.67149.2247.7970.03
Veranda Learning Solutions		-6.71-7.00-15.14-16.92-17.99-1.012.19
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		0.01-10.51-27.57-41.03-41.03-16.14-10.02
S Chand & Company		-0.94-7.10-7.29-21.02-4.95-6.1410.03
Career Point Edutech		-12.12-10.90-30.91-19.30-19.30-6.90-4.20
CL Educate		-14.77-48.27-54.97-65.88-46.26-12.9417.45
Zee Learn		2.06-7.33-15.50-34.58-3.8816.47-12.62
VJTF Eduservices		-9.70-3.23-19.42-26.55-6.6911.528.19
Golden Crest Education & Services		-5.03-6.78-26.35-25.68-63.2379.5757.54
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		-7.14-1.52-30.11-29.59-6.0251.8928.50
Ironwood Education		-2.06-10.055.1214.6335.2115.6818.11
Ascensive Educare		-7.31-10.57-16.67-10.5333.8665.3342.48
LCC Infotech		-12.45-10.57-6.164.34-24.5936.17-3.17
IEC Education		18.8352.2744.8854.2797.95176.9884.27
Tree House Education & Accessories		1.2022.726.1720.03-35.44-15.474.94
Vantage Knowledge Academy		0-6.25-37.50-79.00-97.2813.2335.52

Over the last one year, Dachepalli Publishers has declined 17.90% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.71%), NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Crizac (-24.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Dachepalli Publishers has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.16%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%).

Dachepalli Publishers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dachepalli Publishers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.2566.4
1067.7767.48
2068.768.92
5058.60
10029.30
20014.650

Dachepalli Publishers Share Holding Pattern

Dachepalli Publishers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 9:00 PM ISTDachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 5:56 AM ISTDachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 14, 2026, 8:26 PM ISTDachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 13, 2026, 10:18 PM ISTDachepalli Publisher - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 12, 2026, 9:55 PM ISTDachepalli Publisher - Financials Results For The Period Ended December 31, 2025

About Dachepalli Publishers

Dachepalli Publishers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22110TG1998PLC028994 and registration number is 28994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others
  • Address
    Plot No. 2/B, (C.F.AREA) I.D.A. Cherlapalli, Phase-II, Hyderabad Telangana 500051
  • Contact
    cs@dachepalli.com
    www.dachepalli.com

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Dachepalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rushikesh Dachepally
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Dachepalli
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Dachepally
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Manjula Dachepalli
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Aravinda Annapurna Garikipati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhumathi Suresh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipali Pallai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dachepalli Publishers Share Price

What is the share price of Dachepalli Publishers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dachepalli Publishers is ₹64.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dachepalli Publishers?

The Dachepalli Publishers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dachepalli Publishers?

The market cap of Dachepalli Publishers is ₹97.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dachepalli Publishers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dachepalli Publishers are ₹64.98 and ₹64.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dachepalli Publishers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dachepalli Publishers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dachepalli Publishers is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Dachepalli Publishers is ₹63.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dachepalli Publishers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dachepalli Publishers has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -7.11% for the past month, -17.9% over 3 months, -17.9% over 1 year, -6.36% across 3 years, and -3.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dachepalli Publishers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dachepalli Publishers are 0.00 and 2.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dachepalli Publishers News

