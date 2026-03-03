Facebook Pixel Code
Abram Food Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABRAM FOOD

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Abram Food along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Feb 25, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Abram Food Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.00₹95.00
₹95.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.00₹150.00
₹95.00
Open Price
₹95.00
Prev. Close
₹95.00
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abram Food has gained 0.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.08%.

Abram Food’s current P/E of 16.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Abram Food Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abram Food		0-6.86-18.03-13.640.080.030.02
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22

Over the last one year, Abram Food has gained 0.08% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Abram Food has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Abram Food Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Abram Food Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.4396.68
1099.1698.4
20100.86101.61
50111.56108.12
100118.84110.77
20084.190

Abram Food Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abram Food remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Abram Food Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 23, 2026, 9:23 PM ISTAbram Food - Compliance Certificate Structured Digital Database (SDD) Pursuant To Provisions Of Regulation 3(5) And 3(6) Of S
Jan 19, 2026, 7:26 PM ISTAbram Food - Integrated Governance- December 2025
Jan 15, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTAbram Food - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 30, 2025, 12:07 AM ISTAbram Food - APPOINTMENT OF C & F AGENTS
Nov 15, 2025, 1:35 AM ISTAbram Food - Statement Of Deviation & Variation

About Abram Food

Abram Food Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15122DL2009PLC187783 and registration number is 187783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Brij Bhushan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mona Singhal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pravita Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Abram Food Share Price

What is the share price of Abram Food?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abram Food is ₹95.00 as on Feb 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abram Food?

The Abram Food is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abram Food?

The market cap of Abram Food is ₹48.96 Cr as on Feb 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abram Food?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abram Food are ₹95.00 and ₹95.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abram Food?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abram Food stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abram Food is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Abram Food is ₹78.00 as on Feb 25, 2026.

How has the Abram Food performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abram Food has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, 0.08% over 1 year, 0.03% across 3 years, and 0.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abram Food?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abram Food are 16.01 and 2.03 on Feb 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Abram Food News

