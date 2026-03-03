Here's the live share price of Abram Food along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abram Food has gained 0.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.08%.
Abram Food’s current P/E of 16.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abram Food
|0
|-6.86
|-18.03
|-13.64
|0.08
|0.03
|0.02
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, Abram Food has gained 0.08% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Abram Food has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.43
|96.68
|10
|99.16
|98.4
|20
|100.86
|101.61
|50
|111.56
|108.12
|100
|118.84
|110.77
|200
|84.19
In the latest quarter, Abram Food remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 23, 2026, 9:23 PM IST
|Abram Food - Compliance Certificate Structured Digital Database (SDD) Pursuant To Provisions Of Regulation 3(5) And 3(6) Of S
|Jan 19, 2026, 7:26 PM IST
|Abram Food - Integrated Governance- December 2025
|Jan 15, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|Abram Food - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 30, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
|Abram Food - APPOINTMENT OF C & F AGENTS
|Nov 15, 2025, 1:35 AM IST
|Abram Food - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Abram Food Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15122DL2009PLC187783 and registration number is 187783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abram Food is ₹95.00 as on Feb 25, 2026.
The Abram Food is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abram Food is ₹48.96 Cr as on Feb 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abram Food are ₹95.00 and ₹95.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abram Food stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abram Food is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Abram Food is ₹78.00 as on Feb 25, 2026.
The Abram Food has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, 0.08% over 1 year, 0.03% across 3 years, and 0.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abram Food are 16.01 and 2.03 on Feb 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.