Here's the live share price of Beezaasan Explotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Beezaasan Explotech has gained 7.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 44.81%.

Beezaasan Explotech’s current P/E of 20.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.