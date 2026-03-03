Facebook Pixel Code
Beezaasan Explotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEEZAASAN EXPLOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Beezaasan Explotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹222.00 Closed
-4.10₹ -9.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Beezaasan Explotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.60₹230.00
₹222.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.65₹288.75
₹222.00
Open Price
₹230.00
Prev. Close
₹231.50
Volume
26,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Beezaasan Explotech has gained 7.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 44.81%.

Beezaasan Explotech’s current P/E of 20.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Beezaasan Explotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Beezaasan Explotech		0.45-2.91-2.254.4744.8113.147.69
SRF		-1.74-12.85-10.34-13.90-10.243.7517.40
Navin Fluorine International		-1.06-0.047.6829.3663.9814.1317.58
Blue Pearl Agriventures		-3.60-26.94-53.87-56.93179.11134.11110.58
Yasho Industries		8.0814.390.05-11.42-9.805.2846.30
Gem Aromatics		3.993.3528.52-28.07-37.57-14.54-8.99
Andhra Sugars		2.084.96-5.19-4.838.47-14.902.49
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		-0.19-4.62-13.46-14.1239.294.4110.60
Vikram Thermo (India)		-0.96-4.12-9.49-7.40-14.6136.7334.96
OCCL		-2.43-8.64-12.16-33.4433.46-2.82-1.70
Diamines & Chemicals		-2.25-6.12-14.10-39.29-34.47-18.82-5.80
Ritesh International		-6.59-11.56-15.4654.56120.878.2922.42
Omkar Pharmachem		00-0.8114.88-1.675.678.41
Yug Decor		0-16.05-29.28-30.52-42.69-18.3210.70
Deco-Mica		-0.46-0.17-13.71-21.48-3.78-2.7624.74
Machhar Industries		2.8822.5633.6115.088.85123.4061.98
Vinyoflex		-3.32-10.91-11.69-26.22-27.06-10.969.67
Sreechem Resins		-5.00-21.1610.215.16-24.51-14.7838.60
Citichem India		-7.86-5.56-33.33-42.65-45.16-37.09-24.28
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)		0-5.02-0.2812.5230.1920.5818.59

Over the last one year, Beezaasan Explotech has gained 44.81% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Beezaasan Explotech has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).

Beezaasan Explotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Beezaasan Explotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5225.37227.85
10225.19226.44
20224.44225.53
50225.09226.25
100231.78227.22
200229.54225.01

Beezaasan Explotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Beezaasan Explotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.69%, while DII stake increased to 3.94%, FII holding fell to 2.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Beezaasan Explotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:13 AM ISTBeezaasan Explotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome-Allotment Of 22,30,641 (Twenty Two Lakh Thirty Thousand Six Hundred A
Feb 25, 2026, 7:06 PM ISTBeezaasan Explotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Allotment Of 22,30,641 Equity Shares
Feb 17, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTBeezaasan Explotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 12, 2026, 6:08 AM ISTBeezaasan Explotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jan 30, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTBeezaasan Explotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

About Beezaasan Explotech

Beezaasan Explotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24111GJ2013PTC076499 and registration number is 076499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Navneetkumar Somani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunilkumar Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajan Somani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritika Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suraj Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beezaasan Explotech Share Price

What is the share price of Beezaasan Explotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beezaasan Explotech is ₹222.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Beezaasan Explotech?

The Beezaasan Explotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beezaasan Explotech?

The market cap of Beezaasan Explotech is ₹286.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Beezaasan Explotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Beezaasan Explotech are ₹230.00 and ₹218.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beezaasan Explotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beezaasan Explotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beezaasan Explotech is ₹288.75 and 52-week low of Beezaasan Explotech is ₹145.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Beezaasan Explotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Beezaasan Explotech has shown returns of -4.1% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -4.54% over 3 months, 44.81% over 1 year, 13.14% across 3 years, and 7.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beezaasan Explotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beezaasan Explotech are 20.73 and 2.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Beezaasan Explotech News

