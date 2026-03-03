Here's the live share price of Beezaasan Explotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Beezaasan Explotech has gained 7.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 44.81%.
Beezaasan Explotech’s current P/E of 20.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beezaasan Explotech
|0.45
|-2.91
|-2.25
|4.47
|44.81
|13.14
|7.69
|SRF
|-1.74
|-12.85
|-10.34
|-13.90
|-10.24
|3.75
|17.40
|Navin Fluorine International
|-1.06
|-0.04
|7.68
|29.36
|63.98
|14.13
|17.58
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|-3.60
|-26.94
|-53.87
|-56.93
|179.11
|134.11
|110.58
|Yasho Industries
|8.08
|14.39
|0.05
|-11.42
|-9.80
|5.28
|46.30
|Gem Aromatics
|3.99
|3.35
|28.52
|-28.07
|-37.57
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Andhra Sugars
|2.08
|4.96
|-5.19
|-4.83
|8.47
|-14.90
|2.49
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-0.19
|-4.62
|-13.46
|-14.12
|39.29
|4.41
|10.60
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|-0.96
|-4.12
|-9.49
|-7.40
|-14.61
|36.73
|34.96
|OCCL
|-2.43
|-8.64
|-12.16
|-33.44
|33.46
|-2.82
|-1.70
|Diamines & Chemicals
|-2.25
|-6.12
|-14.10
|-39.29
|-34.47
|-18.82
|-5.80
|Ritesh International
|-6.59
|-11.56
|-15.46
|54.56
|120.87
|8.29
|22.42
|Omkar Pharmachem
|0
|0
|-0.81
|14.88
|-1.67
|5.67
|8.41
|Yug Decor
|0
|-16.05
|-29.28
|-30.52
|-42.69
|-18.32
|10.70
|Deco-Mica
|-0.46
|-0.17
|-13.71
|-21.48
|-3.78
|-2.76
|24.74
|Machhar Industries
|2.88
|22.56
|33.61
|15.08
|8.85
|123.40
|61.98
|Vinyoflex
|-3.32
|-10.91
|-11.69
|-26.22
|-27.06
|-10.96
|9.67
|Sreechem Resins
|-5.00
|-21.16
|10.21
|5.16
|-24.51
|-14.78
|38.60
|Citichem India
|-7.86
|-5.56
|-33.33
|-42.65
|-45.16
|-37.09
|-24.28
|Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)
|0
|-5.02
|-0.28
|12.52
|30.19
|20.58
|18.59
Over the last one year, Beezaasan Explotech has gained 44.81% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Beezaasan Explotech has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|225.37
|227.85
|10
|225.19
|226.44
|20
|224.44
|225.53
|50
|225.09
|226.25
|100
|231.78
|227.22
|200
|229.54
|225.01
In the latest quarter, Beezaasan Explotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.69%, while DII stake increased to 3.94%, FII holding fell to 2.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:13 AM IST
|Beezaasan Explotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome-Allotment Of 22,30,641 (Twenty Two Lakh Thirty Thousand Six Hundred A
|Feb 25, 2026, 7:06 PM IST
|Beezaasan Explotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Allotment Of 22,30,641 Equity Shares
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|Beezaasan Explotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:08 AM IST
|Beezaasan Explotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jan 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|Beezaasan Explotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Beezaasan Explotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24111GJ2013PTC076499 and registration number is 076499. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beezaasan Explotech is ₹222.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Beezaasan Explotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Beezaasan Explotech is ₹286.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beezaasan Explotech are ₹230.00 and ₹218.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beezaasan Explotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beezaasan Explotech is ₹288.75 and 52-week low of Beezaasan Explotech is ₹145.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Beezaasan Explotech has shown returns of -4.1% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -4.54% over 3 months, 44.81% over 1 year, 13.14% across 3 years, and 7.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beezaasan Explotech are 20.73 and 2.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.