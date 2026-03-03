Here's the live share price of Globtier Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globtier Infotech has declined 16.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.81%.
Globtier Infotech’s current P/E of 6.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globtier Infotech
|-8.00
|-12.19
|-27.03
|-56.65
|-58.81
|-25.59
|-16.25
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Globtier Infotech has declined 58.81% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Globtier Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.38
|24
|10
|26.01
|24.91
|20
|26.21
|25.73
|50
|27.14
|27.26
|100
|29.27
|30.24
|200
|17.7
|0
In the latest quarter, Globtier Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
|Globtier Infotech - Regulation 32 - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
|Jan 23, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
|Globtier Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 08, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|Globtier Infotech - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jan 08, 2026, 7:36 PM IST
|Globtier Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 08/01/2026
|Jan 01, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|Globtier Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Globtier Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900UP2012PTC142156 and registration number is 142156. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globtier Infotech is ₹22.54 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globtier Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Globtier Infotech is ₹34.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globtier Infotech are ₹23.00 and ₹21.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globtier Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globtier Infotech is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of Globtier Infotech is ₹21.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globtier Infotech has shown returns of -4.09% over the past day, -11.78% for the past month, -20.21% over 3 months, -58.81% over 1 year, -25.59% across 3 years, and -16.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globtier Infotech are 6.05 and 0.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.