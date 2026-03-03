Facebook Pixel Code
Globtier Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBTIER INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Globtier Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.54 Closed
-4.09₹ -0.96
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Globtier Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.50₹23.00
₹22.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.50₹57.60
₹22.54
Open Price
₹23.00
Prev. Close
₹23.50
Volume
22,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globtier Infotech has declined 16.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.81%.

Globtier Infotech’s current P/E of 6.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Globtier Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globtier Infotech		-8.00-12.19-27.03-56.65-58.81-25.59-16.25
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Globtier Infotech has declined 58.81% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Globtier Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Globtier Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Globtier Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.3824
1026.0124.91
2026.2125.73
5027.1427.26
10029.2730.24
20017.70

Globtier Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globtier Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Globtier Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 11:12 PM ISTGlobtier Infotech - Regulation 32 - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Jan 23, 2026, 12:16 AM ISTGlobtier Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 08, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTGlobtier Infotech - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jan 08, 2026, 7:36 PM ISTGlobtier Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 08/01/2026
Jan 01, 2026, 12:09 AM ISTGlobtier Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

About Globtier Infotech

Globtier Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900UP2012PTC142156 and registration number is 142156. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Shukla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekha Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Shukla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shardul Sangal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Globtier Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of Globtier Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globtier Infotech is ₹22.54 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globtier Infotech?

The Globtier Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globtier Infotech?

The market cap of Globtier Infotech is ₹34.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globtier Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globtier Infotech are ₹23.00 and ₹21.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globtier Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globtier Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globtier Infotech is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of Globtier Infotech is ₹21.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Globtier Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globtier Infotech has shown returns of -4.09% over the past day, -11.78% for the past month, -20.21% over 3 months, -58.81% over 1 year, -25.59% across 3 years, and -16.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globtier Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globtier Infotech are 6.05 and 0.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Globtier Infotech News

