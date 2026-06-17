Diksha Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 17, 2026 and will close on Jun 19, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹112.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Petrochem
|3.96
|1.61
|6.04
|9.29
|-7.44
|19.62
|13.5
|Rain Industries
|-4.78
|27.23
|72.7
|74.42
|31.19
|4.1
|-0.41
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|2.79
|-2.92
|12.24
|8.65
|-33.21
|28.66
|8.82
|Chemplast Sanmar
|3.67
|-9.97
|-22.43
|-20.14
|-52.92
|-23.34
|-17.5
|NOCIL
|3.41
|0.07
|18.56
|4.13
|-18.1
|-9.77
|-4.9
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|1.74
|4.15
|19.6
|11.78
|-13.4
|4.17
|-4.29
|Platinum Industries
|8.48
|3.29
|13.66
|-7.43
|-15.9
|1.75
|1.04
|Manali Petrochemicals
|8.25
|22.21
|51.48
|10.93
|8.67
|-0.67
|-3.19
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|4.78
|-6.74
|17.8
|-2.39
|-32.74
|15.91
|24.67
|Signet Industries
|2.23
|-0.55
|11.1
|-12.01
|-20.69
|-3.62
|-0.36
|Aeron Composite
|1.81
|-12.25
|-6
|-14.6
|-35.01
|-18.73
|-11.7
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|-3.26
|-28.69
|-13.54
|-43.54
|-69.87
|-32.96
|-21.33
|Ahimsa Industries
|-5
|-5
|9.29
|3.35
|6.47
|39.49
|1.22
Source: Dion Global
Diksha Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202MP1998PLC012664 and registration number is 012664. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global