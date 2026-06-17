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Diksha Polymers Share Price

Sector
Petrochemicals

Diksha Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 17, 2026 and will close on Jun 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 112.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Diksha Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Diksha Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Petrochem		3.961.616.049.29-7.4419.6213.5
Rain Industries		-4.7827.2372.774.4231.194.1-0.41
Styrenix Performance Materials		2.79-2.9212.248.65-33.2128.668.82
Chemplast Sanmar		3.67-9.97-22.43-20.14-52.92-23.34-17.5
NOCIL		3.410.0718.564.13-18.1-9.77-4.9
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		1.744.1519.611.78-13.44.17-4.29
Platinum Industries		8.483.2913.66-7.43-15.91.751.04
Manali Petrochemicals		8.2522.2151.4810.938.67-0.67-3.19
Kothari Petrochemicals		4.78-6.7417.8-2.39-32.7415.9124.67
Signet Industries		2.23-0.5511.1-12.01-20.69-3.62-0.36
Aeron Composite		1.81-12.25-6-14.6-35.01-18.73-11.7
ARC Insulation & Insulators		-3.26-28.69-13.54-43.54-69.87-32.96-21.33
Ahimsa Industries		-5-59.293.356.4739.491.22

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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About Diksha Polymers

Diksha Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202MP1998PLC012664 and registration number is 012664. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Mandelia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipin Mandelia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anjana Mandelia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Praval Pratap Singh Tomar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Khare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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