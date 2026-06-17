Diksha Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202MP1998PLC012664 and registration number is 012664. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.