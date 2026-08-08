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Toss the Coin Share Price

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BSE

TOSS THE COIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Service
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Here's the live share price of Toss the Coin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹230.00 Closed
-4.15₹ -9.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Toss the Coin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.00₹230.00
₹230.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.00₹445.00
₹230.00
Open Price
₹228.00
Prev. Close
₹239.95
Volume
900

Source: Dion Global

Toss the Coin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Toss the Coin has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Toss the Coin has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Toss the Coin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Toss the Coin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5213.78227.33
10206.66219.57
20207.36217.19
50229.84232.02
100267.33260.76
200308.95309.18

Source: Dion Global

Toss the Coin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Toss the Coin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.82%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Toss the Coin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTToss the Coin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTToss the Coin - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 12, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTToss the Coin - Clarification sought from Toss The Coin Ltd
May 30, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTToss the Coin - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Initial Public Offer (IPO) Under R
May 29, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTToss the Coin - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Appointment Of Internal Auditors An

Source: Dion Global

About Toss the Coin

Toss the Coin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900TN2020PLC138199 and registration number is 138199. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayanan Jayan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Reshma Budhia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Budhia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Varghese Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Toss the Coin Share Price

What is the share price of Toss the Coin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Toss the Coin is ₹230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Toss the Coin?

The Toss the Coin is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Toss the Coin?

The market cap of Toss the Coin is ₹43.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Toss the Coin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Toss the Coin are ₹230.00 and ₹228.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Toss the Coin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Toss the Coin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Toss the Coin is ₹445.00 and 52-week low of Toss the Coin is ₹185.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Toss the Coin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Toss the Coin has shown returns of -4.15% over the past day, 6.7% for the past month, -9.8% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -14.11% across 3 years, and -8.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Toss the Coin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Toss the Coin are 16.08 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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