Here's the live share price of Toss the Coin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Toss the Coin has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Toss the Coin has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|213.78
|227.33
|10
|206.66
|219.57
|20
|207.36
|217.19
|50
|229.84
|232.02
|100
|267.33
|260.76
|200
|308.95
|309.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Toss the Coin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.82%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Toss the Coin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Toss the Coin - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Toss the Coin - Clarification sought from Toss The Coin Ltd
|May 30, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Toss the Coin - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Initial Public Offer (IPO) Under R
|May 29, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Toss the Coin - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Appointment Of Internal Auditors An
Source: Dion Global
Toss the Coin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900TN2020PLC138199 and registration number is 138199. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Toss the Coin is ₹230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Toss the Coin is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Toss the Coin is ₹43.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Toss the Coin are ₹230.00 and ₹228.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Toss the Coin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Toss the Coin is ₹445.00 and 52-week low of Toss the Coin is ₹185.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Toss the Coin has shown returns of -4.15% over the past day, 6.7% for the past month, -9.8% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -14.11% across 3 years, and -8.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Toss the Coin are 16.08 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global