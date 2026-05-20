Harikanta Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2018PTC104835 and registration number is 104835. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.