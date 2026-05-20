Harikanta Overseas has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 20, 2026 and will close on May 22, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹91.00-96.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Technical Fibres
|2.84
|-1.61
|-2.39
|-13.1
|-25.34
|2.33
|2.71
|Sanathan Textiles
|-5.65
|-1.53
|-1.9
|-17.29
|-13.08
|2.08
|1.25
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.57
|2.76
|3.28
|-21.59
|-57.34
|-28.69
|20.11
|GHCL Textiles
|-2.21
|-4.15
|6.47
|12.74
|-4.2
|8.3
|4.9
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.03
|0.36
|14.6
|4.99
|-13.55
|-7.41
|-5.31
|Kesoram Industries
|-9.86
|15.46
|30.18
|137.86
|146.48
|-42.26
|-28.44
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-0.46
|6.45
|2.13
|-18.09
|-28.08
|16.26
|9.46
|RRIL
|10.15
|34.98
|34.98
|34.98
|34.98
|10.52
|6.18
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|11.65
|-0.49
|-0.49
|-0.49
|-0.49
|-0.16
|-0.1
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-2.28
|1.85
|-3.08
|-20.36
|-24.46
|-17.61
|-11.58
|Premco Global
|-1.59
|-6.65
|-6.65
|-6.65
|-6.65
|-2.27
|-1.37
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-2.8
|-10.62
|-11.6
|-4.36
|-26.49
|-39.29
|42.6
|Digjam
|2.02
|-1.55
|6.02
|12.91
|15.99
|-19.15
|22.13
|Ken Enterprises
|-4.29
|-11.84
|-18.29
|-31.63
|-11.26
|-25.42
|-16.14
|Banaras Beads
|-1.25
|-3.07
|-9.2
|-16.92
|-11.57
|11.42
|17.15
|Shiva Mills
|0.35
|6.83
|16.9
|-0.29
|-15.14
|-5.89
|1.66
|SVP Global Textiles
|-3.96
|14.45
|25.16
|9.92
|6.59
|-35.19
|-48.6
|Morarjee Textiles
|15.39
|24.09
|25.1
|21.32
|46.58
|-21.35
|-11.93
|STL Global
|-4.14
|-7.65
|-7.95
|-19.55
|-24.58
|-9.32
|0.38
Source: Dion Global
Harikanta Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2018PTC104835 and registration number is 104835. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global