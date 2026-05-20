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Harikanta Overseas Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Harikanta Overseas has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 20, 2026 and will close on May 22, 2026. The price band has been set at 91.00-96.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Harikanta Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Harikanta Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Technical Fibres		2.84-1.61-2.39-13.1-25.342.332.71
Sanathan Textiles		-5.65-1.53-1.9-17.29-13.082.081.25
Jindal Worldwide		-3.572.763.28-21.59-57.34-28.6920.11
GHCL Textiles		-2.21-4.156.4712.74-4.28.34.9
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.030.3614.64.99-13.55-7.41-5.31
Kesoram Industries		-9.8615.4630.18137.86146.48-42.26-28.44
Shree Karni Fabcom		-0.466.452.13-18.09-28.0816.269.46
RRIL		10.1534.9834.9834.9834.9810.526.18
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		11.65-0.49-0.49-0.49-0.49-0.16-0.1
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-2.281.85-3.08-20.36-24.46-17.61-11.58
Premco Global		-1.59-6.65-6.65-6.65-6.65-2.27-1.37
SEL Manufacturing Company		-2.8-10.62-11.6-4.36-26.49-39.2942.6
Digjam		2.02-1.556.0212.9115.99-19.1522.13
Ken Enterprises		-4.29-11.84-18.29-31.63-11.26-25.42-16.14
Banaras Beads		-1.25-3.07-9.2-16.92-11.5711.4217.15
Shiva Mills		0.356.8316.9-0.29-15.14-5.891.66
SVP Global Textiles		-3.9614.4525.169.926.59-35.19-48.6
Morarjee Textiles		15.3924.0925.121.3246.58-21.35-11.93
STL Global		-4.14-7.65-7.95-19.55-24.58-9.320.38

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Harikanta Overseas

Harikanta Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2018PTC104835 and registration number is 104835. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Gotawala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Gotawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Gotawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreyansh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sefali Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshal Agrawal
    Independent Director

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