Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aten Papers & Foam Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATEN PAPERS & FOAM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Aten Papers & Foam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.50 Closed
-8.02₹ -1.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aten Papers & Foam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.13₹20.80
₹19.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.13₹90.00
₹19.50
Open Price
₹17.13
Prev. Close
₹21.20
Volume
10,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aten Papers & Foam has declined 25.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -77.19%.

Aten Papers & Foam’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aten Papers & Foam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aten Papers & Foam		-9.13-14.10-19.25-39.63-77.19-38.90-25.59
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.491.76-28.50-30.46-36.5426.5218.72
JK Paper		2.195.67-6.77-11.3120.84-3.9916.56
KS Smart Technologies		-7.0832.30215.07247.30363.80115.8958.69
West Coast Paper Mills		-1.951.50-2.75-20.55-0.28-5.959.47
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.6415.3911.33-0.89-6.540.819.81
Andhra Paper		-1.852.24-0.37-15.29-10.46-7.995.03
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-2.03-0.26-5.00-18.633.66-14.54-2.03
Pudumjee Paper Products		-3.66-2.36-20.49-39.34-19.3625.6524.15
N R Agarwal Industries		0.250.16-7.569.1391.8224.9310.43
Kuantum Papers		-4.01-3.67-10.55-24.00-20.35-12.524.22
Satia Industries		-1.655.32-6.37-23.75-5.49-18.88-6.11
Asgard Alcobev		-5.02-15.94-17.40-17.91-48.8742.7940.28
Emami Paper Mills		-5.80-3.06-9.07-21.90-12.91-12.00-4.32
Shree Rama Newsprint		-5.476.9811.028.8010.0837.3414.60
Subam Papers		4.270.28-13.3948.6879.696.583.90
Pakka		0.47-0.35-21.46-41.40-53.44-3.831.33
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.74-10.22-21.37-35.63-17.16-22.76-8.55
Genus Paper & Boards		-0.087.91-10.33-32.11-23.21-6.708.04
Ruchira Papers		2.30-8.73-11.86-30.60-7.47-0.4010.14

Over the last one year, Aten Papers & Foam has declined 77.19% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.54%), JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Aten Papers & Foam has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.72%) and JK Paper (16.56%).

Aten Papers & Foam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aten Papers & Foam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.6421.42
1021.8621.73
2022.4322.17
5023.7423.39
10024.7426.56
20025.440

Aten Papers & Foam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aten Papers & Foam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aten Papers & Foam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTAten Papers & Foam - Submission Of Voting Results Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 44(3) Of
Feb 19, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTAten Papers & Foam - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 18, 2026, 11:03 PM ISTAten Papers & Foam - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jan 27, 2026, 10:26 PM ISTAten Papers & Foam - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
Jan 27, 2026, 10:22 PM ISTAten Papers & Foam - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)

About Aten Papers & Foam

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21099GJ2019PLC105921 and registration number is 105921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mohamedarif Mohamedibrahim Lakhani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amrin Lakhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Zuned Lakhani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Majid Khan Sherkhan Pathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premaram Zetaram Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aten Papers & Foam Share Price

What is the share price of Aten Papers & Foam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aten Papers & Foam is ₹19.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aten Papers & Foam?

The Aten Papers & Foam is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aten Papers & Foam?

The market cap of Aten Papers & Foam is ₹20.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aten Papers & Foam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aten Papers & Foam are ₹20.80 and ₹17.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aten Papers & Foam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aten Papers & Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aten Papers & Foam is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Aten Papers & Foam is ₹17.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aten Papers & Foam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aten Papers & Foam has shown returns of -8.02% over the past day, -12.36% for the past month, -27.24% over 3 months, -77.19% over 1 year, -38.9% across 3 years, and -25.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aten Papers & Foam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aten Papers & Foam are 0.00 and 0.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aten Papers & Foam News

More Aten Papers & Foam News
icon
Market Pulse