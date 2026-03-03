Here's the live share price of Aten Papers & Foam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aten Papers & Foam has declined 25.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -77.19%.
Aten Papers & Foam’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aten Papers & Foam
|-9.13
|-14.10
|-19.25
|-39.63
|-77.19
|-38.90
|-25.59
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-0.49
|1.76
|-28.50
|-30.46
|-36.54
|26.52
|18.72
|JK Paper
|2.19
|5.67
|-6.77
|-11.31
|20.84
|-3.99
|16.56
|KS Smart Technologies
|-7.08
|32.30
|215.07
|247.30
|363.80
|115.89
|58.69
|West Coast Paper Mills
|-1.95
|1.50
|-2.75
|-20.55
|-0.28
|-5.95
|9.47
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-1.64
|15.39
|11.33
|-0.89
|-6.54
|0.81
|9.81
|Andhra Paper
|-1.85
|2.24
|-0.37
|-15.29
|-10.46
|-7.99
|5.03
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|-2.03
|-0.26
|-5.00
|-18.63
|3.66
|-14.54
|-2.03
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|-3.66
|-2.36
|-20.49
|-39.34
|-19.36
|25.65
|24.15
|N R Agarwal Industries
|0.25
|0.16
|-7.56
|9.13
|91.82
|24.93
|10.43
|Kuantum Papers
|-4.01
|-3.67
|-10.55
|-24.00
|-20.35
|-12.52
|4.22
|Satia Industries
|-1.65
|5.32
|-6.37
|-23.75
|-5.49
|-18.88
|-6.11
|Asgard Alcobev
|-5.02
|-15.94
|-17.40
|-17.91
|-48.87
|42.79
|40.28
|Emami Paper Mills
|-5.80
|-3.06
|-9.07
|-21.90
|-12.91
|-12.00
|-4.32
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|-5.47
|6.98
|11.02
|8.80
|10.08
|37.34
|14.60
|Subam Papers
|4.27
|0.28
|-13.39
|48.68
|79.69
|6.58
|3.90
|Pakka
|0.47
|-0.35
|-21.46
|-41.40
|-53.44
|-3.83
|1.33
|Orient Paper & Industries
|-2.74
|-10.22
|-21.37
|-35.63
|-17.16
|-22.76
|-8.55
|Genus Paper & Boards
|-0.08
|7.91
|-10.33
|-32.11
|-23.21
|-6.70
|8.04
|Ruchira Papers
|2.30
|-8.73
|-11.86
|-30.60
|-7.47
|-0.40
|10.14
Over the last one year, Aten Papers & Foam has declined 77.19% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.54%), JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Aten Papers & Foam has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.72%) and JK Paper (16.56%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.64
|21.42
|10
|21.86
|21.73
|20
|22.43
|22.17
|50
|23.74
|23.39
|100
|24.74
|26.56
|200
|25.44
|0
In the latest quarter, Aten Papers & Foam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Aten Papers & Foam - Submission Of Voting Results Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 44(3) Of
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Aten Papers & Foam - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
|Aten Papers & Foam - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jan 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
|Aten Papers & Foam - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
|Jan 27, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
|Aten Papers & Foam - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21099GJ2019PLC105921 and registration number is 105921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aten Papers & Foam is ₹19.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aten Papers & Foam is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aten Papers & Foam is ₹20.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aten Papers & Foam are ₹20.80 and ₹17.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aten Papers & Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aten Papers & Foam is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Aten Papers & Foam is ₹17.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aten Papers & Foam has shown returns of -8.02% over the past day, -12.36% for the past month, -27.24% over 3 months, -77.19% over 1 year, -38.9% across 3 years, and -25.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aten Papers & Foam are 0.00 and 0.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.