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Telge Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

TELGE PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Telge Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹164.05 Closed
0.74₹ 1.20
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Telge Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.00₹170.90
₹164.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.05₹189.00
₹164.05
Open Price
₹161.05
Prev. Close
₹162.85
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Telge Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Telge Projects		-0.7623.3554.7656.2448.5314.108.23
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Telge Projects has gained 48.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Telge Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Telge Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Telge Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5171.92167.02
10172.66167.95
20163.03163.32
50136.03145.63
100118.7131.04
2001040

Source: Dion Global

Telge Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Telge Projects saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.16%, while DII stake decreased to 8.08%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Telge Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTTelge Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Telge Projects Limited Held On Friday, August 7, 2
Aug 04, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTTelge Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Fixing The Day, Date, Time Of The 9Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And
Jul 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTTelge Projects - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 16, 2026, 03:27 PM IST ISTTelge Projects - Intimation For Grant Of Stock Options Under TPL ESOP 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTTelge Projects - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Telge Projects

Telge Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29256PN2018PLC174381 and registration number is 174381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Shraddha Shailesh Telge
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Ms. Priti Vishal Telge
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Telge Vishal Uttam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Pandit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Sureshkumar Sachdev
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Telge Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Telge Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Telge Projects is ₹164.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Telge Projects?

The Telge Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Telge Projects?

The market cap of Telge Projects is ₹160.61 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Telge Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Telge Projects are ₹170.90 and ₹161.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Telge Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Telge Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Telge Projects is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Telge Projects is ₹77.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Telge Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Telge Projects has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 23.35% for the past month, 54.76% over 3 months, 48.53% over 1 year, 14.1% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Telge Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Telge Projects are 0.00 and 3.84 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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