What is the share price of Telge Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Telge Projects is ₹164.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Telge Projects? The Telge Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Telge Projects? The market cap of Telge Projects is ₹160.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Telge Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Telge Projects are ₹170.90 and ₹161.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Telge Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Telge Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Telge Projects is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Telge Projects is ₹77.05 as on .

How has the Telge Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Telge Projects has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 23.35% for the past month, 54.76% over 3 months, 48.53% over 1 year, 14.1% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Telge Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Telge Projects are 0.00 and 3.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global