Here's the live share price of Telge Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Telge Projects
|-0.76
|23.35
|54.76
|56.24
|48.53
|14.10
|8.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Telge Projects has gained 48.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Telge Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|171.92
|167.02
|10
|172.66
|167.95
|20
|163.03
|163.32
|50
|136.03
|145.63
|100
|118.7
|131.04
|200
|104
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Telge Projects saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.16%, while DII stake decreased to 8.08%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|Telge Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Telge Projects Limited Held On Friday, August 7, 2
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Telge Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Fixing The Day, Date, Time Of The 9Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Telge Projects - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 16, 2026, 03:27 PM IST IST
|Telge Projects - Intimation For Grant Of Stock Options Under TPL ESOP 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Telge Projects - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Telge Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29256PN2018PLC174381 and registration number is 174381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Telge Projects is ₹164.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Telge Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Telge Projects is ₹160.61 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Telge Projects are ₹170.90 and ₹161.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Telge Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Telge Projects is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Telge Projects is ₹77.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Telge Projects has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 23.35% for the past month, 54.76% over 3 months, 48.53% over 1 year, 14.1% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Telge Projects are 0.00 and 3.84 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global