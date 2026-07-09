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LGT Global Hospitality Share Price

NSE
BSE

LGT GLOBAL HOSPITALITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of LGT Global Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.32 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 08, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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LGT Global Hospitality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.32₹40.32
₹40.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.76₹85.60
₹40.32
Open Price
₹40.32
Prev. Close
₹40.32
Volume
2,400

Source: Dion Global

LGT Global Hospitality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LGT Global Hospitality		-4.05-15.91-17.51-45.75-50.44-20.86-13.10
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-0.83-3.41-7.06-24.03-36.50-6.802.60
BLS International Services		-1.24-7.56-18.76-20.92-35.994.4549.74
LE Travenues Technology		-7.0831.2411.15-11.4415.677.084.19
Thomas Cook (India)		-3.59-2.51-0.28-26.58-38.0010.469.87
Easy Trip Planners		-4.852.24-13.71-4.99-34.10-31.78-12.38
Yatra Online		-5.2012.564.84-34.3131.94-7.01-4.27
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-0.192.96-1.64-33.52-56.53-33.73-21.87
International Travel House		2.644.68-2.54-17.82-39.550.9129.44
Trade Wings		4.45-9.246.19-0.141,102.38129.0962.84
Autoriders International		-0.177.38-10.65-55.96119.88309.24132.91
Growington Ventures India		-2.70-4.00-19.102.86-55.28-57.619.95
Helloji Holidays		-5.33-6.7411.910.553.871.280.76
Landmark Global Learning		-4.16-12.16-43.25-69.98-76.01-40.68-26.90
Yaan Enterprises		-2.202.73-1.59-0.3815.8760.7134.15
UHM Vacation		-3.16-64.79-64.79-64.79-64.79-29.38-18.84
Naturewings Holidays		0-0.3822.14-3.0233.24-3.74-2.26
Travels & Rentals		-20.66-46.56-59.69-59.65-82.69-47.43-32.01
Sailani Tours N Travels		-4.99-14.21-14.46-18.73-6.44-23.87-2.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LGT Global Hospitality has declined 50.44% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-36.50%), BLS International Services (-35.99%), LE Travenues Technology (15.67%). From a 5 year perspective, LGT Global Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (2.60%) and BLS International Services (49.74%).

LGT Global Hospitality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LGT Global Hospitality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.9241.91
1042.7942.53
2043.3243.78
5048.2747.21
10051.8950.23
20054.754.76

Source: Dion Global

LGT Global Hospitality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LGT Global Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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LGT Global Hospitality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTLGT Business Connext - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTLGT Business Connext - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 30, 2026, 03:09 PM IST ISTLGT Business Connext - Statement Of Deviation For The Half Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTLGT Business Connext - Typographical Error In Attachment Of Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 29, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTLGT Business Connext - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About LGT Global Hospitality

LGT Business Connextions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2016PLC112289 and registration number is 112289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Wilfred Selvaraj
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Padma Wilfred
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Raja
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deepti Mantri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tijo Mathew Kurisummoottil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sivaji Gollapelli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Singaravelou
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Manoharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Velayutham Anburaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Dehury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chinchalapu Ujjwal Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on LGT Global Hospitality Share Price

What is the share price of LGT Global Hospitality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGT Global Hospitality is ₹40.32 as on Jul 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is LGT Global Hospitality?

The LGT Global Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LGT Global Hospitality?

The market cap of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹37.79 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LGT Global Hospitality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LGT Global Hospitality are ₹40.32 and ₹40.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LGT Global Hospitality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGT Global Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹85.60 and 52-week low of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹37.76 as on Jul 08, 2026.

How has the LGT Global Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns?

The LGT Global Hospitality has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.91% for the past month, -17.51% over 3 months, -50.44% over 1 year, -20.86% across 3 years, and -13.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LGT Global Hospitality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LGT Global Hospitality are 8.16 and 0.97 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

LGT Global Hospitality News

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