What is the share price of LGT Global Hospitality? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGT Global Hospitality is ₹40.32 as on .

What kind of stock is LGT Global Hospitality? The LGT Global Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LGT Global Hospitality? The market cap of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹37.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LGT Global Hospitality? Today’s highest and lowest price of LGT Global Hospitality are ₹40.32 and ₹40.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LGT Global Hospitality? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGT Global Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹85.60 and 52-week low of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹37.76 as on .

How has the LGT Global Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns? The LGT Global Hospitality has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.91% for the past month, -17.51% over 3 months, -50.44% over 1 year, -20.86% across 3 years, and -13.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LGT Global Hospitality? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LGT Global Hospitality are 8.16 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global