Here's the live share price of LGT Global Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-4.05
|-15.91
|-17.51
|-45.75
|-50.44
|-20.86
|-13.10
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-0.83
|-3.41
|-7.06
|-24.03
|-36.50
|-6.80
|2.60
|BLS International Services
|-1.24
|-7.56
|-18.76
|-20.92
|-35.99
|4.45
|49.74
|LE Travenues Technology
|-7.08
|31.24
|11.15
|-11.44
|15.67
|7.08
|4.19
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-3.59
|-2.51
|-0.28
|-26.58
|-38.00
|10.46
|9.87
|Easy Trip Planners
|-4.85
|2.24
|-13.71
|-4.99
|-34.10
|-31.78
|-12.38
|Yatra Online
|-5.20
|12.56
|4.84
|-34.31
|31.94
|-7.01
|-4.27
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-0.19
|2.96
|-1.64
|-33.52
|-56.53
|-33.73
|-21.87
|International Travel House
|2.64
|4.68
|-2.54
|-17.82
|-39.55
|0.91
|29.44
|Trade Wings
|4.45
|-9.24
|6.19
|-0.14
|1,102.38
|129.09
|62.84
|Autoriders International
|-0.17
|7.38
|-10.65
|-55.96
|119.88
|309.24
|132.91
|Growington Ventures India
|-2.70
|-4.00
|-19.10
|2.86
|-55.28
|-57.61
|9.95
|Helloji Holidays
|-5.33
|-6.74
|11.91
|0.55
|3.87
|1.28
|0.76
|Landmark Global Learning
|-4.16
|-12.16
|-43.25
|-69.98
|-76.01
|-40.68
|-26.90
|Yaan Enterprises
|-2.20
|2.73
|-1.59
|-0.38
|15.87
|60.71
|34.15
|UHM Vacation
|-3.16
|-64.79
|-64.79
|-64.79
|-64.79
|-29.38
|-18.84
|Naturewings Holidays
|0
|-0.38
|22.14
|-3.02
|33.24
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Travels & Rentals
|-20.66
|-46.56
|-59.69
|-59.65
|-82.69
|-47.43
|-32.01
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|-4.99
|-14.21
|-14.46
|-18.73
|-6.44
|-23.87
|-2.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LGT Global Hospitality has declined 50.44% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-36.50%), BLS International Services (-35.99%), LE Travenues Technology (15.67%). From a 5 year perspective, LGT Global Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (2.60%) and BLS International Services (49.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.92
|41.91
|10
|42.79
|42.53
|20
|43.32
|43.78
|50
|48.27
|47.21
|100
|51.89
|50.23
|200
|54.7
|54.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LGT Global Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|LGT Business Connext - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|LGT Business Connext - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 30, 2026, 03:09 PM IST IST
|LGT Business Connext - Statement Of Deviation For The Half Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|LGT Business Connext - Typographical Error In Attachment Of Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 29, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|LGT Business Connext - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
LGT Business Connextions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2016PLC112289 and registration number is 112289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGT Global Hospitality is ₹40.32 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The LGT Global Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹37.79 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LGT Global Hospitality are ₹40.32 and ₹40.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGT Global Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹85.60 and 52-week low of LGT Global Hospitality is ₹37.76 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The LGT Global Hospitality has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.91% for the past month, -17.51% over 3 months, -50.44% over 1 year, -20.86% across 3 years, and -13.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LGT Global Hospitality are 8.16 and 0.97 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global