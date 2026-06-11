Susan Electricals India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 11, 2026 and will close on Jun 15, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹120.00-127.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polycab India
|-0.5
|5.05
|23.31
|33.4
|55.16
|39.16
|39.96
|KEI Industries
|-1.06
|0.91
|13.87
|30.87
|36.17
|35.65
|50.04
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-2.1
|-10.17
|-8.25
|-16.02
|-10.24
|-0.98
|4.85
|R R Kabel
|0.54
|12.77
|48.91
|53.38
|57.8
|21.85
|12.59
|Finolex Cables
|-0.21
|-12.19
|7.05
|34.28
|0.29
|7.54
|14.89
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|4.41
|12.73
|41.53
|41.88
|89.51
|338.9
|339.6
|Universal Cables
|0.08
|7.6
|83.91
|32.83
|82.61
|47.38
|44.07
|V-Marc India
|-2.99
|23.26
|104.46
|102.49
|346.33
|168.92
|109.05
|Advait Energy Transitions
|8.83
|10.79
|38.02
|61.36
|61.36
|17.29
|10.04
|Paramount Communications
|-2.47
|4.31
|92.86
|74.74
|11.65
|20.63
|35.63
|Vidya Wires
|-13.89
|-5.28
|70.45
|67.95
|67.95
|18.87
|10.93
|Dynamic Cables
|-6.41
|-25.04
|9.77
|-6.3
|-29.14
|33.2
|35.15
|Quadrant Future Tek
|5.4
|7.48
|14.77
|26.96
|-30.36
|-8.66
|-5.29
|Divine Power Energy
|-0.92
|-6.99
|69.17
|79.19
|249.88
|47.63
|26.33
|Cords Cable Industries
|-6.51
|-5.79
|26.92
|9.13
|0.67
|29.28
|29.15
|Plaza Wires
|-0.19
|-18.62
|29.52
|18.74
|-25.66
|-16.42
|-10.21
|Prime Cable Industries
|-1.87
|-11.89
|46.57
|11.39
|40.49
|12
|7.04
|Bhadora Industries
|-8.75
|-19.45
|-8.61
|-24.16
|-44.88
|-18.01
|-11.23
|DCG Cables & Wires
|4.18
|-11.86
|4.91
|-9.39
|-14.81
|-11.23
|-6.9
Source: Dion Global
Susan Electricals India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908DL2007PLC171215 and registration number is 171215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global