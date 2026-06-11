Susan Electricals India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908DL2007PLC171215 and registration number is 171215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.