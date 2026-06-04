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UHM Vacation Share Price

Sector
Hospitality

UHM Vacation has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 4, 2026 and will close on Jun 8, 2026. The price band has been set at 157.00-166.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

UHM Vacation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

UHM Vacation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-2.37-8.01-7.71-24.27-33.79-7.425.85
BLS International Services		2.1-3.015.19-16.93-33.4113.0353.38
LE Travenues Technology		-6.73-9.61-7.52-39.57-12.74-2.55-1.54
Thomas Cook (India)		-1.04-2.65-4.36-36.27-46.9310.386.98
Easy Trip Planners		-6.88-11.76-10.74-15.85-37.1-32.86-10.03
Yatra Online		-0.05-6.59-18.36-44.93-2.98-10.83-6.65
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-21.43-11.45-11.02-48.18-56.23-34.91-22.71
Voler Car		-10.78-15.345.587.93143.2433.719.03
Wise Travel India		1.46-8.15-10.1-37.13-27.76-21.92-13.8
Shree OSFM E-Mobility		-1.85-25.77-29.05-41.76-50.12-8.08-4.93
TSC India		-18.99-19.45-21.27-46.3-60.85-26.85-17.1

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

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