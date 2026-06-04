UHM Vacation has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 4, 2026 and will close on Jun 8, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹157.00-166.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-2.37
|-8.01
|-7.71
|-24.27
|-33.79
|-7.42
|5.85
|BLS International Services
|2.1
|-3.01
|5.19
|-16.93
|-33.41
|13.03
|53.38
|LE Travenues Technology
|-6.73
|-9.61
|-7.52
|-39.57
|-12.74
|-2.55
|-1.54
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-1.04
|-2.65
|-4.36
|-36.27
|-46.93
|10.38
|6.98
|Easy Trip Planners
|-6.88
|-11.76
|-10.74
|-15.85
|-37.1
|-32.86
|-10.03
|Yatra Online
|-0.05
|-6.59
|-18.36
|-44.93
|-2.98
|-10.83
|-6.65
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-21.43
|-11.45
|-11.02
|-48.18
|-56.23
|-34.91
|-22.71
|Voler Car
|-10.78
|-15.34
|5.58
|7.93
|143.24
|33.7
|19.03
|Wise Travel India
|1.46
|-8.15
|-10.1
|-37.13
|-27.76
|-21.92
|-13.8
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility
|-1.85
|-25.77
|-29.05
|-41.76
|-50.12
|-8.08
|-4.93
|TSC India
|-18.99
|-19.45
|-21.27
|-46.3
|-60.85
|-26.85
|-17.1
Source: Dion Global