Here's the live share price of Sunsky Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunsky Logistics
|-3.64
|5.24
|-38.48
|-44.46
|-25.32
|-9.27
|-5.67
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunsky Logistics has declined 25.32% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunsky Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.97
|41.97
|10
|40.48
|41.87
|20
|43
|43.67
|50
|54.29
|51.11
|100
|62.69
|58.25
|200
|46.54
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunsky Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Sunsky Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Sunsky Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 19, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Sunsky Logistics - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Initial Public Offer (IPO) For
|May 19, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Sunsky Logistics - Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Along Wit
|May 19, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Sunsky Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On Monday, May 18, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sunsky Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2020PTC114376 and registration number is 114376. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunsky Logistics is ₹39.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sunsky Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunsky Logistics is ₹49.73 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunsky Logistics are ₹40.50 and ₹39.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunsky Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunsky Logistics is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Sunsky Logistics is ₹36.63 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sunsky Logistics has shown returns of -5.84% over the past day, 5.24% for the past month, -38.48% over 3 months, -25.32% over 1 year, -9.27% across 3 years, and -5.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunsky Logistics are 17.45 and 2.21 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global