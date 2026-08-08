What is the share price of Sunsky Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunsky Logistics is ₹39.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunsky Logistics? The Sunsky Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunsky Logistics? The market cap of Sunsky Logistics is ₹49.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunsky Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunsky Logistics are ₹40.50 and ₹39.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunsky Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunsky Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunsky Logistics is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Sunsky Logistics is ₹36.63 as on .

How has the Sunsky Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunsky Logistics has shown returns of -5.84% over the past day, 5.24% for the past month, -38.48% over 3 months, -25.32% over 1 year, -9.27% across 3 years, and -5.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunsky Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunsky Logistics are 17.45 and 2.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global