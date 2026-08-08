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Sunsky Logistics Share Price

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BSE

SUNSKY LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Sunsky Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.99 Closed
-5.84₹ -2.48
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunsky Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.98₹40.50
₹39.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.63₹96.00
₹39.99
Open Price
₹40.50
Prev. Close
₹42.47
Volume
7,500

Source: Dion Global

Sunsky Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunsky Logistics		-3.645.24-38.48-44.46-25.32-9.27-5.67
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunsky Logistics has declined 25.32% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunsky Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Sunsky Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunsky Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.9741.97
1040.4841.87
204343.67
5054.2951.11
10062.6958.25
20046.540

Source: Dion Global

Sunsky Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunsky Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sunsky Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTSunsky Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTSunsky Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 19, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTSunsky Logistics - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Initial Public Offer (IPO) For
May 19, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTSunsky Logistics - Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Along Wit
May 19, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTSunsky Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On Monday, May 18, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sunsky Logistics

Sunsky Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2020PTC114376 and registration number is 114376. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akash A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shah Vaibhavi Akash
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhogilal Labana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunsky Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Sunsky Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunsky Logistics is ₹39.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunsky Logistics?

The Sunsky Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunsky Logistics?

The market cap of Sunsky Logistics is ₹49.73 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunsky Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunsky Logistics are ₹40.50 and ₹39.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunsky Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunsky Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunsky Logistics is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Sunsky Logistics is ₹36.63 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sunsky Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunsky Logistics has shown returns of -5.84% over the past day, 5.24% for the past month, -38.48% over 3 months, -25.32% over 1 year, -9.27% across 3 years, and -5.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunsky Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunsky Logistics are 17.45 and 2.21 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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