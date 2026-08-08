Here's the live share price of Super Iron Foundry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Iron Foundry
|-2.44
|-2.44
|-14.74
|3.16
|3.97
|-27.25
|-17.37
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Iron Foundry has gained 3.97% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Iron Foundry has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.43
|40.7
|10
|41.61
|41.17
|20
|41.59
|41.82
|50
|44.13
|42.67
|100
|41.14
|42.25
|200
|41.38
|41.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Iron Foundry remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Super Iron Foundry - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Super Iron Foundry - Company Has Availed Credit Facilities Under ECLGS 5.0
|May 29, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Super Iron Foundry - Results: Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Super Iron Foundry - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May 2026
|May 29, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Super Iron Foundry - Announcement Under Regulation 30 For Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Super Iron Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310WB1988PLC044810 and registration number is 044810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Iron Foundry is ₹39.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Iron Foundry is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Iron Foundry is ₹92.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Iron Foundry are ₹39.51 and ₹39.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Iron Foundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Iron Foundry is ₹59.41 and 52-week low of Super Iron Foundry is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Iron Foundry has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -14.74% over 3 months, 3.97% over 1 year, -27.25% across 3 years, and -17.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Iron Foundry are 1.18 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global