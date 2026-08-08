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Super Iron Foundry Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPER IRON FOUNDRY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Super Iron Foundry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.51 Closed
0.03₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Super Iron Foundry Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.51₹39.51
₹39.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹59.41
₹39.51
Open Price
₹39.51
Prev. Close
₹39.50
Volume
1,200

Source: Dion Global

Super Iron Foundry Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Iron Foundry		-2.44-2.44-14.743.163.97-27.25-17.37
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Iron Foundry has gained 3.97% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Iron Foundry has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Super Iron Foundry Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Iron Foundry Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.4340.7
1041.6141.17
2041.5941.82
5044.1342.67
10041.1442.25
20041.3841.93

Source: Dion Global

Super Iron Foundry Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Iron Foundry remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Super Iron Foundry Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTSuper Iron Foundry - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTSuper Iron Foundry - Company Has Availed Credit Facilities Under ECLGS 5.0
May 29, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTSuper Iron Foundry - Results: Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTSuper Iron Foundry - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May 2026
May 29, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTSuper Iron Foundry - Announcement Under Regulation 30 For Appointment Of Internal Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Super Iron Foundry

Super Iron Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310WB1988PLC044810 and registration number is 044810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akhilesh Saklecha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Saklecha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mohit Saluja
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aashika Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjul Kumar Singhania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Super Iron Foundry Share Price

What is the share price of Super Iron Foundry?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Iron Foundry is ₹39.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Iron Foundry?

The Super Iron Foundry is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Iron Foundry?

The market cap of Super Iron Foundry is ₹92.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Iron Foundry?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Iron Foundry are ₹39.51 and ₹39.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Iron Foundry?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Iron Foundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Iron Foundry is ₹59.41 and 52-week low of Super Iron Foundry is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Super Iron Foundry performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Iron Foundry has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -14.74% over 3 months, 3.97% over 1 year, -27.25% across 3 years, and -17.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Iron Foundry?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Iron Foundry are 1.18 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Super Iron Foundry News

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