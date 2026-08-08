What is the share price of Super Iron Foundry? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Iron Foundry is ₹39.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Iron Foundry? The Super Iron Foundry is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Iron Foundry? The market cap of Super Iron Foundry is ₹92.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Iron Foundry? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Iron Foundry are ₹39.51 and ₹39.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Iron Foundry? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Iron Foundry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Iron Foundry is ₹59.41 and 52-week low of Super Iron Foundry is ₹24.00 as on .

How has the Super Iron Foundry performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Iron Foundry has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -14.74% over 3 months, 3.97% over 1 year, -27.25% across 3 years, and -17.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Iron Foundry? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Iron Foundry are 1.18 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global