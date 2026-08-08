Here's the live share price of Valencia India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valencia India
|3.00
|7.82
|2.16
|2.16
|-42.33
|-39.08
|-25.72
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Valencia India has declined 42.33% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Valencia India has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.95
|17.93
|10
|18.03
|18.03
|20
|18.45
|18.12
|50
|17.94
|18
|100
|17.15
|18.45
|200
|19.27
|22.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Valencia India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Valencia India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Valencia India - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In The Use Of Proceeds Of Allotment Of Equity Shares W.R.T. Initia
|May 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Valencia India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Valencia India - Approved The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Six Months And Financial Year Ended March 31,
|May 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Valencia India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING
Source: Dion Global
Valencia India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91990GJ2017PLC096165 and registration number is 096165. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia India is ₹18.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valencia India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valencia India is ₹24.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valencia India are ₹18.90 and ₹18.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia India is ₹37.83 and 52-week low of Valencia India is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valencia India has shown returns of 4.13% over the past day, 7.82% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, -39.08% across 3 years, and -25.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valencia India are 11.18 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global