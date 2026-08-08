What is the share price of Valencia India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia India is ₹18.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Valencia India? The Valencia India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valencia India? The market cap of Valencia India is ₹24.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Valencia India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Valencia India are ₹18.90 and ₹18.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valencia India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia India is ₹37.83 and 52-week low of Valencia India is ₹11.50 as on .

How has the Valencia India performed historically in terms of returns? The Valencia India has shown returns of 4.13% over the past day, 7.82% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, -39.08% across 3 years, and -25.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valencia India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valencia India are 11.18 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global