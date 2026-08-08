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Valencia India Share Price

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BSE

VALENCIA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Valencia India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.90 Closed
4.13₹ 0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Valencia India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.20₹18.90
₹18.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.50₹37.83
₹18.90
Open Price
₹18.20
Prev. Close
₹18.15
Volume
7,200

Source: Dion Global

Valencia India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valencia India		3.007.822.162.16-42.33-39.08-25.72
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Valencia India has declined 42.33% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Valencia India has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Valencia India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Valencia India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.9517.93
1018.0318.03
2018.4518.12
5017.9418
10017.1518.45
20019.2722.21

Source: Dion Global

Valencia India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valencia India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Valencia India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTValencia India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTValencia India - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In The Use Of Proceeds Of Allotment Of Equity Shares W.R.T. Initia
May 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTValencia India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTValencia India - Approved The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Six Months And Financial Year Ended March 31,
May 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTValencia India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING

Source: Dion Global

About Valencia India

Valencia India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91990GJ2017PLC096165 and registration number is 096165. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keyur Jitendra Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. DhavalKumar Kushikkumar Chokshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Deepakbhai Mahida
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhuvnesh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Valencia India Share Price

What is the share price of Valencia India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia India is ₹18.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valencia India?

The Valencia India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valencia India?

The market cap of Valencia India is ₹24.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valencia India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valencia India are ₹18.90 and ₹18.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valencia India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia India is ₹37.83 and 52-week low of Valencia India is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Valencia India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valencia India has shown returns of 4.13% over the past day, 7.82% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, -39.08% across 3 years, and -25.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valencia India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valencia India are 11.18 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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