Here's the live share price of Unisem Agritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unisem Agritech
|0
|-1.61
|-14.61
|-13.33
|-15.79
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unisem Agritech has declined 15.79% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Unisem Agritech has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.9
|52.04
|10
|53.67
|52.27
|20
|51.59
|52.36
|50
|54.4
|53.79
|100
|57.12
|56.24
|200
|33.82
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unisem Agritech saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.90%, while DII stake increased to 8.88%, FII holding fell to 5.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Unisem Agritech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 05:05 AM IST IST
|Unisem Agritech - Submission Of Revised Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 Pursuant To BSE Observa
|May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Unisem Agritech - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 As On 31
|May 26, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Unisem Agritech - Audited Financial Results As On 31St March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Unisem Agritech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, May 25, 2026 At The Registered Offic
Source: Dion Global
Unisem Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100KA2016PLC096390 and registration number is 096390. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unisem Agritech is ₹52.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unisem Agritech is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unisem Agritech is ₹58.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unisem Agritech are ₹52.00 and ₹51.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unisem Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unisem Agritech is ₹67.91 and 52-week low of Unisem Agritech is ₹45.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unisem Agritech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.61% for the past month, -14.61% over 3 months, -15.79% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unisem Agritech are 11.13 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global