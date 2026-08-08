What is the share price of Unisem Agritech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unisem Agritech is ₹52.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Unisem Agritech? The Unisem Agritech is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unisem Agritech? The market cap of Unisem Agritech is ₹58.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unisem Agritech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unisem Agritech are ₹52.00 and ₹51.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unisem Agritech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unisem Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unisem Agritech is ₹67.91 and 52-week low of Unisem Agritech is ₹45.83 as on .

How has the Unisem Agritech performed historically in terms of returns? The Unisem Agritech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.61% for the past month, -14.61% over 3 months, -15.79% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unisem Agritech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unisem Agritech are 11.13 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global