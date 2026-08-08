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Unisem Agritech Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNISEM AGRITECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Unisem Agritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unisem Agritech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.99₹52.00
₹52.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.83₹67.91
₹52.00
Open Price
₹51.99
Prev. Close
₹52.00
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Unisem Agritech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unisem Agritech		0-1.61-14.61-13.33-15.79-5.57-3.38
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unisem Agritech has declined 15.79% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Unisem Agritech has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Unisem Agritech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unisem Agritech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.952.04
1053.6752.27
2051.5952.36
5054.453.79
10057.1256.24
20033.820

Source: Dion Global

Unisem Agritech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unisem Agritech saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.90%, while DII stake increased to 8.88%, FII holding fell to 5.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unisem Agritech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 04, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTUnisem Agritech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 05:05 AM IST ISTUnisem Agritech - Submission Of Revised Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 Pursuant To BSE Observa
May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTUnisem Agritech - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 As On 31
May 26, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTUnisem Agritech - Audited Financial Results As On 31St March 2026
May 26, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTUnisem Agritech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, May 25, 2026 At The Registered Offic

Source: Dion Global

About Unisem Agritech

Unisem Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100KA2016PLC096390 and registration number is 096390. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H N Devakumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dharanendra H Govda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K N Anil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balappa Basappa Madalageri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G S Ramachandra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suma Nagesh Uppin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unisem Agritech Share Price

What is the share price of Unisem Agritech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unisem Agritech is ₹52.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unisem Agritech?

The Unisem Agritech is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unisem Agritech?

The market cap of Unisem Agritech is ₹58.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unisem Agritech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unisem Agritech are ₹52.00 and ₹51.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unisem Agritech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unisem Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unisem Agritech is ₹67.91 and 52-week low of Unisem Agritech is ₹45.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unisem Agritech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unisem Agritech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.61% for the past month, -14.61% over 3 months, -15.79% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unisem Agritech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unisem Agritech are 11.13 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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