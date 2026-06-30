Sampark India Logistics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹80.00-84.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aegis Logistics
|16.5
|64.19
|91.85
|62.89
|42.25
|53.79
|27.46
|Container Corporation of India
|-0.16
|-1.03
|7.49
|-9.48
|-21.94
|-3.24
|-3.44
|Delhivery
|0.53
|0.01
|8.12
|13.82
|20.47
|6.89
|-2.88
|Shadowfax Technologies
|1.83
|13.89
|94.96
|105.68
|105.68
|27.17
|15.52
|BlackBuck
|-4.57
|2.66
|-6.76
|-17.34
|27.35
|28.19
|16.07
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-6.06
|6.85
|38.69
|22.39
|-2.92
|-13.12
|-8.09
|VRL Logistics
|-2.27
|-1.53
|-4.65
|-11.32
|-18.26
|-12.37
|11.14
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-2.14
|-8.05
|17.53
|25.87
|-3.22
|2.44
|0.85
|Mahindra Logistics
|4.92
|5.26
|6.74
|15.42
|20.96
|2.61
|-6.3
|Gateway Distriparks
|-6.68
|2.05
|5.31
|-6.79
|-13.33
|-7.97
|-4.7
|TCI Express
|-4.09
|0.44
|11.83
|-11.15
|-32.31
|-31.09
|-18.53
|Navkar Corporation
|1.74
|8.81
|34.66
|4.94
|-4.15
|24.99
|20.78
|Allcargo Logistics
|-6.69
|-11
|7.87
|-24.32
|-76.89
|-51.35
|-27.25
|Western Carriers (India)
|-2.13
|1.96
|22.65
|-17.08
|-12.37
|-14.32
|-8.86
|Tejas Cargo India
|0
|0
|36.63
|36.84
|105.26
|32.41
|18.35
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.39
|27.16
|45.46
|1.74
|-0.54
|59.47
|62.59
|JITF Infralogistics
|9
|12.71
|8.32
|12.73
|-15.45
|-13.67
|80.77
|Ritco Logistics
|-5.48
|-1.41
|38.94
|-4.12
|-6.95
|15.2
|16.93
|Sical Logistics
|-1
|40.18
|42.84
|8.72
|-5.22
|2.38
|47.89
Source: Dion Global
Sampark India Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090DL2012PLC245542 and registration number is 245542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global