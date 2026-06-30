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Sampark India Logistics Share Price

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Sampark India Logistics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 80.00-84.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Sampark India Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Sampark India Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aegis Logistics		16.564.1991.8562.8942.2553.7927.46
Container Corporation of India		-0.16-1.037.49-9.48-21.94-3.24-3.44
Delhivery		0.530.018.1213.8220.476.89-2.88
Shadowfax Technologies		1.8313.8994.96105.68105.6827.1715.52
BlackBuck		-4.572.66-6.76-17.3427.3528.1916.07
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-6.066.8538.6922.39-2.92-13.12-8.09
VRL Logistics		-2.27-1.53-4.65-11.32-18.26-12.3711.14
Sindhu Trade Links		-2.14-8.0517.5325.87-3.222.440.85
Mahindra Logistics		4.925.266.7415.4220.962.61-6.3
Gateway Distriparks		-6.682.055.31-6.79-13.33-7.97-4.7
TCI Express		-4.090.4411.83-11.15-32.31-31.09-18.53
Navkar Corporation		1.748.8134.664.94-4.1524.9920.78
Allcargo Logistics		-6.69-117.87-24.32-76.89-51.35-27.25
Western Carriers (India)		-2.131.9622.65-17.08-12.37-14.32-8.86
Tejas Cargo India		0036.6336.84105.2632.4118.35
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.3927.1645.461.74-0.5459.4762.59
JITF Infralogistics		912.718.3212.73-15.45-13.6780.77
Ritco Logistics		-5.48-1.4138.94-4.12-6.9515.216.93
Sical Logistics		-140.1842.848.72-5.222.3847.89

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
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About Sampark India Logistics

Sampark India Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090DL2012PLC245542 and registration number is 245542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Renu Rathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director

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