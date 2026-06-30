Sampark India Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090DL2012PLC245542 and registration number is 245542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.