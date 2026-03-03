Here's the live share price of Admach Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Admach Systems has gained 0.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.37%.
Admach Systems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Admach Systems
|-5.02
|-8.20
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.12
|0.07
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
Over the last one year, Admach Systems has gained 0.37% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Admach Systems has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|210.66
|208.36
|10
|213.04
|211.53
|20
|217.51
|214.94
|50
|180.09
|0
|100
|90.05
|0
|200
|45.02
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 8:18 PM IST
|Admach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:26 PM IST
|Admach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|Admach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 23, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
|Admach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 22, 2026, 8:40 PM IST
|Admach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Admach Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299PN2008PLC131530 and registration number is 131530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Admach Systems is ₹201.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Admach Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Admach Systems is ₹136.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Admach Systems are ₹207.00 and ₹201.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Admach Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Admach Systems is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of Admach Systems is ₹185.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Admach Systems has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, 0.37% over 3 months, 0.37% over 1 year, 0.12% across 3 years, and 0.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Admach Systems are 0.00 and 5.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.