Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Admach Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADMACH SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Admach Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹201.50 Closed
-1.71₹ -3.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Admach Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.50₹207.00
₹201.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.00₹245.00
₹201.50
Open Price
₹205.00
Prev. Close
₹205.00
Volume
7,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Admach Systems has gained 0.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.37%.

Admach Systems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Admach Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Admach Systems		-5.02-8.200.370.370.370.120.07
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62

Over the last one year, Admach Systems has gained 0.37% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Admach Systems has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

Admach Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Admach Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5210.66208.36
10213.04211.53
20217.51214.94
50180.090
10090.050
20045.020

Admach Systems Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Admach Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 8:18 PM ISTAdmach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 05, 2026, 8:26 PM ISTAdmach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 02, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTAdmach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 23, 2026, 12:02 AM ISTAdmach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 22, 2026, 8:40 PM ISTAdmach Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Admach Systems

Admach Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299PN2008PLC131530 and registration number is 131530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Chamanlal Longani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajni Ajay Longani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chamanlal Longani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sonal Mahesh Longani
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Ashok Dange
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Admach Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Admach Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Admach Systems is ₹201.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Admach Systems?

The Admach Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Admach Systems?

The market cap of Admach Systems is ₹136.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Admach Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Admach Systems are ₹207.00 and ₹201.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Admach Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Admach Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Admach Systems is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of Admach Systems is ₹185.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Admach Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Admach Systems has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, 0.37% over 3 months, 0.37% over 1 year, 0.12% across 3 years, and 0.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Admach Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Admach Systems are 0.00 and 5.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Admach Systems News

More Admach Systems News
icon
Market Pulse