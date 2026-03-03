Facebook Pixel Code
CapitalNumbers Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPITALNUMBERS INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of CapitalNumbers Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.00 Closed
-2.04₹ -1.73
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

CapitalNumbers Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.00₹84.00
₹83.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹218.70
₹83.00
Open Price
₹83.00
Prev. Close
₹84.73
Volume
60,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of CapitalNumbers Infotech has declined 20.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.33%.

CapitalNumbers Infotech’s current P/E of 7.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

CapitalNumbers Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CapitalNumbers Infotech		-3.09-14.93-22.72-33.33-48.16-31.77-20.50
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, CapitalNumbers Infotech has declined 48.16% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, CapitalNumbers Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

CapitalNumbers Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

CapitalNumbers Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.0285.77
1090.6788.53
2093.7292.05
5099.8298.35
100106.76106.18
200118.25123.26

CapitalNumbers Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CapitalNumbers Infotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.66%, while DII stake decreased to 4.60%, FII holding fell to 0.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CapitalNumbers Infotech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
96,8000.030.95
72,0000.160.71
21,6000.050.21

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

CapitalNumbers Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 17, 2026, 6:46 PM ISTCapitalNumbers Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 08, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTCapitalNumbers Info - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 10, 2025, 4:11 PM ISTCapitalNumbers Info - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation,
Dec 09, 2025, 4:10 PM ISTCapitalNumbers Info - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation,
Nov 18, 2025, 11:55 PM ISTCapitalNumbers Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About CapitalNumbers Infotech

CapitalNumbers Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200WB2012PTC183599 and registration number is 183599. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mukul Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Herprit Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Sethia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shounak Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neha Nimesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on CapitalNumbers Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of CapitalNumbers Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹83.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is CapitalNumbers Infotech?

The CapitalNumbers Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CapitalNumbers Infotech?

The market cap of CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹202.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CapitalNumbers Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CapitalNumbers Infotech are ₹84.00 and ₹82.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CapitalNumbers Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CapitalNumbers Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹218.70 and 52-week low of CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the CapitalNumbers Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The CapitalNumbers Infotech has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -13.36% for the past month, -23.15% over 3 months, -49.33% over 1 year, -31.77% across 3 years, and -20.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CapitalNumbers Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CapitalNumbers Infotech are 7.53 and 1.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

CapitalNumbers Infotech News

