Here's the live share price of CapitalNumbers Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of CapitalNumbers Infotech has declined 20.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.33%.
CapitalNumbers Infotech’s current P/E of 7.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CapitalNumbers Infotech
|-3.09
|-14.93
|-22.72
|-33.33
|-48.16
|-31.77
|-20.50
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, CapitalNumbers Infotech has declined 48.16% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, CapitalNumbers Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.02
|85.77
|10
|90.67
|88.53
|20
|93.72
|92.05
|50
|99.82
|98.35
|100
|106.76
|106.18
|200
|118.25
|123.26
In the latest quarter, CapitalNumbers Infotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.66%, while DII stake decreased to 4.60%, FII holding fell to 0.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|96,800
|0.03
|0.95
|72,000
|0.16
|0.71
|21,600
|0.05
|0.21
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 17, 2026, 6:46 PM IST
|CapitalNumbers Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 08, 2026, 9:36 PM IST
|CapitalNumbers Info - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 10, 2025, 4:11 PM IST
|CapitalNumbers Info - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation,
|Dec 09, 2025, 4:10 PM IST
|CapitalNumbers Info - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation,
|Nov 18, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
|CapitalNumbers Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
CapitalNumbers Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200WB2012PTC183599 and registration number is 183599. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹83.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CapitalNumbers Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹202.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CapitalNumbers Infotech are ₹84.00 and ₹82.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CapitalNumbers Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹218.70 and 52-week low of CapitalNumbers Infotech is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CapitalNumbers Infotech has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -13.36% for the past month, -23.15% over 3 months, -49.33% over 1 year, -31.77% across 3 years, and -20.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CapitalNumbers Infotech are 7.53 and 1.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.