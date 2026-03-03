Facebook Pixel Code
Chiraharit Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHIRAHARIT

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Chiraharit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.44 Closed
-2.87₹ -0.22
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Chiraharit Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.42₹7.95
₹7.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.42₹16.80
₹7.44
Open Price
₹7.45
Prev. Close
₹7.66
Volume
24,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chiraharit has declined 14.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.38%.

Chiraharit’s current P/E of 46.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Chiraharit Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chiraharit		-3.38-7.81-28.25-53.38-53.38-22.46-14.16
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Chiraharit has declined 53.38% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Chiraharit has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Chiraharit Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Chiraharit Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.777.77
107.87.82
207.917.94
508.358.71
1009.520
2004.760

Chiraharit Share Holding Pattern

Chiraharit Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 05, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTChiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 03, 2026, 12:39 AM ISTChiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 31, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTChiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 30, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTChiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 29, 2026, 10:21 PM ISTChiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Chiraharit

Chiraharit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100TG2006PLC050818 and registration number is 050818. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Bang
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Venkata Ramana Reddy Gaggenapali
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Yarlagadda Tejaswini
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Chakrapani Chaturvedula
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anantha Krishna Nageshwara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chiraharit Share Price

What is the share price of Chiraharit?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chiraharit is ₹7.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chiraharit?

The Chiraharit is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chiraharit?

The market cap of Chiraharit is ₹40.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chiraharit?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chiraharit are ₹7.95 and ₹7.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chiraharit?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chiraharit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chiraharit is ₹16.80 and 52-week low of Chiraharit is ₹7.42 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Chiraharit performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chiraharit has shown returns of -2.87% over the past day, -6.06% for the past month, -33.39% over 3 months, -53.38% over 1 year, -22.46% across 3 years, and -14.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chiraharit?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chiraharit are 46.10 and 4.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Chiraharit News

