Here's the live share price of Chiraharit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chiraharit has declined 14.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.38%.
Chiraharit’s current P/E of 46.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chiraharit
|-3.38
|-7.81
|-28.25
|-53.38
|-53.38
|-22.46
|-14.16
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Chiraharit has declined 53.38% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Chiraharit has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.77
|7.77
|10
|7.8
|7.82
|20
|7.91
|7.94
|50
|8.35
|8.71
|100
|9.52
|0
|200
|4.76
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Chiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
|Chiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 31, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Chiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Chiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 29, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
|Chiraharit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Chiraharit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100TG2006PLC050818 and registration number is 050818. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chiraharit is ₹7.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chiraharit is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chiraharit is ₹40.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chiraharit are ₹7.95 and ₹7.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chiraharit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chiraharit is ₹16.80 and 52-week low of Chiraharit is ₹7.42 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chiraharit has shown returns of -2.87% over the past day, -6.06% for the past month, -33.39% over 3 months, -53.38% over 1 year, -22.46% across 3 years, and -14.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chiraharit are 46.10 and 4.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.