Autofurnish Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51101DL2015PLC279742 and registration number is 279742. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.