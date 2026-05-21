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Autofurnish Share Price

Sector
Automobiles

Autofurnish has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 21, 2026 and will close on May 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 41.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Autofurnish Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Autofurnish Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Holdings		-2.77-7.6-6.36-6.318.2248.5834.34
Belrise Industries		0.15-4.1413.7330.23115.5629.1816.6
Kross		-0.54-2.16-4.9815.8813.27-9.75-5.97
OBSC Perfection		3.616.7521.2214.65101.5848.226.62
Forge Auto International		5.2115.5917.2-19.1140.83-0.11-0.06
Sellowrap Industries		0.43-3.488.59-14.8-25.08-9.18-5.61
Premium Plast		-3.44-3.442.67-4.8223.73-9.29-5.68

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Autofurnish

Autofurnish Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51101DL2015PLC279742 and registration number is 279742. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Puneet Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ruppal Wadhwa
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vipul Vashisht
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sourav
    Independent Director

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