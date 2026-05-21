Autofurnish has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 21, 2026 and will close on May 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹41.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Holdings
|-2.77
|-7.6
|-6.36
|-6.3
|18.22
|48.58
|34.34
|Belrise Industries
|0.15
|-4.14
|13.73
|30.23
|115.56
|29.18
|16.6
|Kross
|-0.54
|-2.16
|-4.98
|15.88
|13.27
|-9.75
|-5.97
|OBSC Perfection
|3.6
|16.75
|21.22
|14.65
|101.58
|48.2
|26.62
|Forge Auto International
|5.21
|15.59
|17.2
|-19.11
|40.83
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Sellowrap Industries
|0.43
|-3.48
|8.59
|-14.8
|-25.08
|-9.18
|-5.61
|Premium Plast
|-3.44
|-3.44
|2.67
|-4.82
|23.73
|-9.29
|-5.68
Source: Dion Global
Autofurnish Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51101DL2015PLC279742 and registration number is 279742. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global