Here's the live share price of Valplast Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valplast Technologies
|0
|-7.50
|-27.45
|-26.00
|-36.89
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Valplast Technologies has declined 36.89% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Valplast Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.65
|38.2
|10
|39.67
|38.92
|20
|40.13
|40.14
|50
|44.53
|42.99
|100
|46.95
|47.08
|200
|38.15
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Valplast Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.26%, FII holding fell to 0.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Valplast Technologie - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Valplast Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Valplast Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Valplast Technologie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Valplast Technologie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Valplast Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400HR2014PLC094931 and registration number is 094931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valplast Technologies is ₹37.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Valplast Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valplast Technologies is ₹72.62 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valplast Technologies are ₹37.00 and ₹37.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valplast Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valplast Technologies is ₹67.99 and 52-week low of Valplast Technologies is ₹30.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Valplast Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -27.45% over 3 months, -36.89% over 1 year, -14.23% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valplast Technologies are 0.00 and 2.04 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global