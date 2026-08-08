What is the share price of Valplast Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valplast Technologies is ₹37.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Valplast Technologies? The Valplast Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valplast Technologies? The market cap of Valplast Technologies is ₹72.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Valplast Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Valplast Technologies are ₹37.00 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valplast Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valplast Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valplast Technologies is ₹67.99 and 52-week low of Valplast Technologies is ₹30.80 as on .

How has the Valplast Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Valplast Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -27.45% over 3 months, -36.89% over 1 year, -14.23% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valplast Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valplast Technologies are 0.00 and 2.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global