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Valplast Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

VALPLAST TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Valplast Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Valplast Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.00₹37.00
₹37.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.80₹67.99
₹37.00
Open Price
₹37.00
Prev. Close
₹37.00
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Valplast Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valplast Technologies		0-7.50-27.45-26.00-36.89-14.23-8.80
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Valplast Technologies has declined 36.89% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Valplast Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Valplast Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Valplast Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.6538.2
1039.6738.92
2040.1340.14
5044.5342.99
10046.9547.08
20038.150

Source: Dion Global

Valplast Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valplast Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.26%, FII holding fell to 0.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Valplast Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTValplast Technologie - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTValplast Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTValplast Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTValplast Technologie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTValplast Technologie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Valplast Technologies

Valplast Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400HR2014PLC094931 and registration number is 094931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Tyagi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devendra Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhunita
    Director
  • Mr. Manisha Kide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Jadon
    Independent Director

FAQs on Valplast Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Valplast Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valplast Technologies is ₹37.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valplast Technologies?

The Valplast Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valplast Technologies?

The market cap of Valplast Technologies is ₹72.62 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valplast Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valplast Technologies are ₹37.00 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valplast Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valplast Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valplast Technologies is ₹67.99 and 52-week low of Valplast Technologies is ₹30.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Valplast Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valplast Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -27.45% over 3 months, -36.89% over 1 year, -14.23% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valplast Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valplast Technologies are 0.00 and 2.04 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Valplast Technologies News

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