Yaashvi Jewellers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 25, 2026 and will close on May 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹83.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|-2.14
|-8.45
|-4.51
|5.3
|13.97
|14.57
|21.82
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.18
|-14.64
|-12.37
|-27.25
|-36.34
|48.78
|41.1
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|6.21
|0.74
|6.24
|18.25
|101.31
|88.61
|60.18
|PC Jeweller
|0.12
|-13.26
|-16.05
|-18.26
|-35.96
|51.65
|24.48
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|5.32
|14.16
|27.13
|38.59
|32.21
|138.87
|83.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-0.18
|-13.25
|16.77
|-14.06
|-13.1
|-4.57
|-2.77
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-8.4
|-21.71
|-5.49
|-15.65
|-1.6
|-12.82
|-7.9
|Senco Gold
|3.96
|7.46
|5.55
|10.04
|-3.36
|19.74
|11.42
|Goldiam International
|3.35
|-1.05
|8.68
|4.72
|2.09
|43.27
|35.05
|Rajesh Exports
|-2.12
|-16.51
|-32.09
|-43.88
|-46.44
|-42.76
|-26.96
|D P Abhushan
|4.52
|-14.84
|-21.76
|-37.59
|-33.48
|48.17
|48.6
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|2.94
|4.34
|-15.59
|-5.41
|15.03
|4.78
|2.84
|Shanti Gold International
|9.54
|9.89
|4.98
|9.19
|-0.1
|-0.03
|-0.02
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|8.76
|5.54
|-0.98
|-0.98
|-0.98
|-0.33
|-0.2
|Motisons Jewellers
|1.28
|-13.38
|-26.39
|-29.53
|-31.86
|4.77
|2.84
|Renaissance Global
|-0.79
|-1
|-9.98
|-17.04
|-25.79
|5.3
|-0.33
|Asian Star Company
|4.56
|3.77
|5.6
|5.6
|5.6
|1.83
|1.1
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|4.27
|-9.94
|-12.24
|-22.25
|-30.04
|23.18
|12.09
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|5.81
|-6.21
|3.12
|-17.03
|-26.36
|-8.6
|-5.26
Source: Dion Global
Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals
Source: Dion Global