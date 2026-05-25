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Yaashvi Jewellers Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Yaashvi Jewellers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 25, 2026 and will close on May 27, 2026. The price band has been set at 83.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Yaashvi Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Yaashvi Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		-2.14-8.45-4.515.313.9714.5721.82
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.18-14.64-12.37-27.25-36.3448.7841.1
Thangamayil Jewellery		6.210.746.2418.25101.3188.6160.18
PC Jeweller		0.12-13.26-16.05-18.26-35.9651.6524.48
Sky Gold and Diamonds		5.3214.1627.1338.5932.21138.8783.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-0.18-13.2516.77-14.06-13.1-4.57-2.77
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-8.4-21.71-5.49-15.65-1.6-12.82-7.9
Senco Gold		3.967.465.5510.04-3.3619.7411.42
Goldiam International		3.35-1.058.684.722.0943.2735.05
Rajesh Exports		-2.12-16.51-32.09-43.88-46.44-42.76-26.96
D P Abhushan		4.52-14.84-21.76-37.59-33.4848.1748.6
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		2.944.34-15.59-5.4115.034.782.84
Shanti Gold International		9.549.894.989.19-0.1-0.03-0.02
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		8.765.54-0.98-0.98-0.98-0.33-0.2
Motisons Jewellers		1.28-13.38-26.39-29.53-31.864.772.84
Renaissance Global		-0.79-1-9.98-17.04-25.795.3-0.33
Asian Star Company		4.563.775.65.65.61.831.1
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		4.27-9.94-12.24-22.25-30.0423.1812.09
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		5.81-6.213.12-17.03-26.36-8.6-5.26

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Yaashvi Jewellers

Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Torani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Manya Hotchandani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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