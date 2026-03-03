Here's the live share price of Global Ocean Logistics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Global Ocean Logistics India has gained 9.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.27%.
Global Ocean Logistics India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Ocean Logistics India
|4.18
|-14.00
|57.27
|57.27
|57.27
|16.29
|9.48
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, Global Ocean Logistics India has gained 57.27% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Ocean Logistics India has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.54
|125.58
|10
|122.47
|125.74
|20
|132.54
|127.4
|50
|108.39
|0
|100
|54.19
|0
|200
|27.1
|0
In the latest quarter, Global Ocean Logistics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.89%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
|Global Ocean Logisti - Global Ocean Logistics India Limited Has Informed Exchange About Statement Of Deviation/Variation Unde
|Jan 15, 2026, 5:20 PM IST
|Global Ocean Logisti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 24, 2025, 1:06 PM IST
|Global Ocean Logisti - Listing of Equity Shares of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd
Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60300MH2021PLC353158 and registration number is 353158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹124.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Global Ocean Logistics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹180.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Ocean Logistics India are ₹124.75 and ₹124.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Ocean Logistics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹172.91 and 52-week low of Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹79.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Global Ocean Logistics India has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -24.28% for the past month, 57.27% over 3 months, 57.27% over 1 year, 16.29% across 3 years, and 9.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Ocean Logistics India are 0.00 and 6.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.