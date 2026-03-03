Facebook Pixel Code
Global Ocean Logistics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL OCEAN LOGISTICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Global Ocean Logistics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹124.70 Closed
-4.99₹ -6.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Global Ocean Logistics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.70₹124.75
₹124.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.20₹172.91
₹124.70
Open Price
₹124.75
Prev. Close
₹131.25
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Global Ocean Logistics India has gained 9.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.27%.

Global Ocean Logistics India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Global Ocean Logistics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Ocean Logistics India		4.18-14.0057.2757.2757.2716.299.48
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91

Over the last one year, Global Ocean Logistics India has gained 57.27% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Ocean Logistics India has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Global Ocean Logistics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Global Ocean Logistics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.54125.58
10122.47125.74
20132.54127.4
50108.390
10054.190
20027.10

Global Ocean Logistics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Ocean Logistics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.89%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Global Ocean Logistics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 10:59 PM ISTGlobal Ocean Logisti - Global Ocean Logistics India Limited Has Informed Exchange About Statement Of Deviation/Variation Unde
Jan 15, 2026, 5:20 PM ISTGlobal Ocean Logisti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 24, 2025, 1:06 PM ISTGlobal Ocean Logisti - Listing of Equity Shares of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd

About Global Ocean Logistics India

Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60300MH2021PLC353158 and registration number is 353158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satish B Singh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Namita N Narsaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendra R Rastogi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratapkumar Dilip Kumar Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Global Ocean Logistics India Share Price

What is the share price of Global Ocean Logistics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹124.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Ocean Logistics India?

The Global Ocean Logistics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Ocean Logistics India?

The market cap of Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹180.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Ocean Logistics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Ocean Logistics India are ₹124.75 and ₹124.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Ocean Logistics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Ocean Logistics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹172.91 and 52-week low of Global Ocean Logistics India is ₹79.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Global Ocean Logistics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Ocean Logistics India has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -24.28% for the past month, 57.27% over 3 months, 57.27% over 1 year, 16.29% across 3 years, and 9.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Ocean Logistics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Ocean Logistics India are 0.00 and 6.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Global Ocean Logistics India News

