Seemax Resources has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹134.00-141.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|-1.35
|1.51
|6.08
|-4.29
|-31.46
|1.64
|9.58
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-5.28
|5.84
|10.81
|-12.46
|-25.7
|35.22
|21.21
|Urban Company
|1.21
|6.78
|14.98
|2.59
|-21.05
|-7.57
|-4.62
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|-2.71
|-0.76
|58.22
|58.22
|58.22
|16.52
|9.61
|International Gemological Institute
|-1.53
|-8.12
|9.52
|4.57
|-2.71
|-9.41
|-5.76
|Indegene
|-2.92
|-0.14
|14.32
|-0.69
|-10.06
|-3.26
|-1.97
|WeWork India Management
|2.89
|14.21
|43.99
|8.27
|3.2
|1.05
|0.63
|SIS
|1.42
|9.4
|51
|28.42
|17.91
|2.21
|0.28
|PDS
|3.35
|16.24
|32.54
|-4.42
|-13.34
|-0.16
|11.67
|CMS Info Systems
|-1.49
|-4.5
|8.64
|-14.64
|-40.22
|-5.02
|4.32
|Quess Corp
|-0.77
|21.16
|42.47
|16.78
|-17.34
|-16.54
|-21.67
|TeamLease Services
|-1.22
|3.95
|24.74
|-7.2
|-27.99
|-15.69
|-16.7
|Bluspring Enterprises
|2.29
|62.76
|116.08
|64.08
|51.26
|9.45
|5.57
|Updater Services
|2.3
|2.02
|39.61
|-5.46
|-35.87
|-13.28
|-8.19
|Kapston Services
|3.94
|3.3
|28.52
|82.74
|126.42
|96.82
|64.22
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-1.36
|3.06
|11.16
|17.17
|0.44
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-4.26
|1.64
|30.22
|24.62
|98.6
|13.99
|8.18
|Innovision
|-4.75
|-8.1
|-20.7
|-24.47
|-24.47
|-8.93
|-5.46
|Patil Automation
|12.99
|12.93
|63.87
|13.39
|20.48
|8.36
|4.93
Source: Dion Global
Seemax Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51100GJ2015PLC082140 and registration number is 082140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global