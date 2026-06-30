Seemax Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51100GJ2015PLC082140 and registration number is 082140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.