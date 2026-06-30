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Seemax Resources Share Price

Sector
Service

Seemax Resources has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 134.00-141.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Seemax Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Seemax Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crisil		-1.351.516.08-4.29-31.461.649.58
Central Depository Services (India)		-5.285.8410.81-12.46-25.735.2221.21
Urban Company		1.216.7814.982.59-21.05-7.57-4.62
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		-2.71-0.7658.2258.2258.2216.529.61
International Gemological Institute		-1.53-8.129.524.57-2.71-9.41-5.76
Indegene		-2.92-0.1414.32-0.69-10.06-3.26-1.97
WeWork India Management		2.8914.2143.998.273.21.050.63
SIS		1.429.45128.4217.912.210.28
PDS		3.3516.2432.54-4.42-13.34-0.1611.67
CMS Info Systems		-1.49-4.58.64-14.64-40.22-5.024.32
Quess Corp		-0.7721.1642.4716.78-17.34-16.54-21.67
TeamLease Services		-1.223.9524.74-7.2-27.99-15.69-16.7
Bluspring Enterprises		2.2962.76116.0864.0851.269.455.57
Updater Services		2.32.0239.61-5.46-35.87-13.28-8.19
Kapston Services		3.943.328.5282.74126.4296.8264.22
Krystal Integrated Services		-1.363.0611.1617.170.44-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-4.261.6430.2224.6298.613.998.18
Innovision		-4.75-8.1-20.7-24.47-24.47-8.93-5.46
Patil Automation		12.9912.9363.8713.3920.488.364.93

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Seemax Resources

Seemax Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51100GJ2015PLC082140 and registration number is 082140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Naldev Trivedi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Trivedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Venkateshmurthy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sapna Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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