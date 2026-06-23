Jivial Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28999GJ2021PLC123516 and registration number is 123516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.