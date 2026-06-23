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Jivial Industries Share Price

Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Jivial Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 23, 2026 and will close on Jun 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 196.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Jivial Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Jivial Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arfin India		1.470.6726.9442.96152.6836.220.37
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		0.694.4611.08-14.38-13.4584.4850.32
MMP Industries		9.410.2140.3413.3912.8713.7120.97
Euro Panel Products		-3.75-5.8726.54-1.42-0.0213.6119.77
GSM Foils		9.512.0615.487.2449.6489.1146.56
Jainik Power Cables		-1.73-2.4323.963.8886.6118.1410.52

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Jivial Industries

Jivial Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28999GJ2021PLC123516 and registration number is 123516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Jitendrabhai Chovatiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheetalben Anand Chovatiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Maheshbhai Varsani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogeshbhai Kantilal Trivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Jamanbhai Gadhiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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