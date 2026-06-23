Jivial Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 23, 2026 and will close on Jun 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹196.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arfin India
|1.47
|0.67
|26.94
|42.96
|152.68
|36.2
|20.37
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|0.69
|4.46
|11.08
|-14.38
|-13.45
|84.48
|50.32
|MMP Industries
|9.41
|0.21
|40.34
|13.39
|12.87
|13.71
|20.97
|Euro Panel Products
|-3.75
|-5.87
|26.54
|-1.42
|-0.02
|13.61
|19.77
|GSM Foils
|9.5
|12.06
|15.48
|7.24
|49.64
|89.11
|46.56
|Jainik Power Cables
|-1.73
|-2.43
|23.96
|3.88
|86.61
|18.14
|10.52
Source: Dion Global
Jivial Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28999GJ2021PLC123516 and registration number is 123516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global