Here's the live share price of GB Logistics Commerce along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GB Logistics Commerce has declined 14.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.33%.
GB Logistics Commerce’s current P/E of 2.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GB Logistics Commerce
|-4.29
|-23.71
|-36.76
|-25.54
|-10.89
|-23.22
|-14.66
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, GB Logistics Commerce has declined 10.89% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, GB Logistics Commerce has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.27
|38.99
|10
|40.52
|40.15
|20
|43.57
|42.12
|50
|47.04
|45.31
|100
|47.38
|46.89
|200
|48.01
|47.05
In the latest quarter, GB Logistics Commerce remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.18%, FII holding fell to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 21, 2026, 5:52 AM IST
|GB Logistics Commerc - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Proposed Investment In Plot And Warehouse (Related Party Transa
|Jan 14, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|GB Logistics Commerc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 12:32 AM IST
|GB Logistics Commerc - Un-Audited Financial Result For The Half Yearly 30Th September, 2025
|Nov 14, 2025, 12:27 AM IST
|GB Logistics Commerc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th November, 2025
|Nov 05, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
|GB Logistics Commerc - Board Meeting Intimation for We Wish To Inform That The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Compa
GB Logistics Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030MH2019PLC334896 and registration number is 334896. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GB Logistics Commerce is ₹37.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GB Logistics Commerce is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GB Logistics Commerce is ₹30.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GB Logistics Commerce are ₹38.00 and ₹36.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GB Logistics Commerce stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GB Logistics Commerce is ₹66.57 and 52-week low of GB Logistics Commerce is ₹33.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GB Logistics Commerce has shown returns of -3.8% over the past day, -22.3% for the past month, -35.81% over 3 months, -15.33% over 1 year, -23.22% across 3 years, and -14.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GB Logistics Commerce are 2.27 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.