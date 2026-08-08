Here's the live share price of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Workmates Core2Cloud Solution
|4.05
|13.66
|-6.61
|-2.01
|-9.30
|-3.20
|-1.93
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has declined 9.30% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|323.91
|323.67
|10
|331.56
|325.25
|20
|322.42
|322.74
|50
|307.65
|318.74
|100
|321.68
|327.01
|200
|300.03
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.60%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Workmates Core2Cloud - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 17Th July, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Workmates Core2Cloud - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 17Th July, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Workmates Core2Cloud - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Workmates Core2Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|May 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Workmates Core2Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090WB2018PLC228834 and registration number is 228834. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹334.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹431.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution are ₹334.00 and ₹323.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Workmates Core2Cloud Solution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹264.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 13.66% for the past month, -6.61% over 3 months, -9.3% over 1 year, -3.2% across 3 years, and -1.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution are 27.11 and 4.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global