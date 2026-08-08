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Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Share Price

NSE
BSE

WORKMATES CORE2CLOUD SOLUTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹334.00 Closed
1.21₹ 4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹323.00₹334.00
₹334.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹264.00₹514.00
₹334.00
Open Price
₹324.00
Prev. Close
₹330.00
Volume
16,800

Source: Dion Global

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution		4.0513.66-6.61-2.01-9.30-3.20-1.93
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has declined 9.30% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5323.91323.67
10331.56325.25
20322.42322.74
50307.65318.74
100321.68327.01
200300.030

Source: Dion Global

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.60%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTWorkmates Core2Cloud - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 17Th July, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTWorkmates Core2Cloud - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 17Th July, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTWorkmates Core2Cloud - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTWorkmates Core2Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
May 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTWorkmates Core2Cloud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Workmates Core2Cloud Solution

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090WB2018PLC228834 and registration number is 228834. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Nath
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Basanta Kumar Rana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Debasish Sarkar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prajnashree Mohapatra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Chacko
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Barathy Sundaram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suchita Vishnoi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Share Price

What is the share price of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹334.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Workmates Core2Cloud Solution?

The Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution?

The market cap of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹431.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution are ₹334.00 and ₹323.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Workmates Core2Cloud Solution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution is ₹264.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Workmates Core2Cloud Solution performed historically in terms of returns?

The Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 13.66% for the past month, -6.61% over 3 months, -9.3% over 1 year, -3.2% across 3 years, and -1.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution are 27.11 and 4.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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