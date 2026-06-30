Kratikal Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099UP2013PLC060625 and registration number is 060625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.