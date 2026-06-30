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Kratikal Tech Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Kratikal Tech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 128.00-135.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Kratikal Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Kratikal Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-1.28-7.83-12.21-36.04-39.05-13.03-8.86
Infosys		-1.4-11.22-18.35-37.4-35.85-6.55-7.99
HCL Technologies		-2.59-5.12-19.2-33.63-36.06-1.892.27
Wipro		-2.94-13.87-8.41-34.1-34.65-2.69-8.51
Tech Mahindra		1.72-1.713.03-11.07-15.178.845.35
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		1.537.525.0422.8154.5115.619.09
LTM		-3.82-7.16-12.25-38.93-31.4-9.71-2.21
Oracle Financial Services Software		12.8210.0456.5439.8319.8441.6324.79
Persistent Systems		-10.99-15.81-12.27-31.78-29.0120.5626.04
Coforge		1.924.8230.29-10.87-21.0117.4212.59
Mphasis		-2.63-2.544.29-22.55-21.226.771.5
Hexaware Technologies		3.962.2617.25-30.86-39.22-12.01-7.39
Tata Technologies		-3.671.2332.579.241.63-18.34-11.45
Tata Elxsi		-2.09-8.19-4.34-25.57-36.56-19.060.79
KPIT Technologies		-6.3-9.247.9-41.1-44.18-12.8323.78
Pine Labs		4.0714.91-1.77-33.27-36.82-14.19-8.77
Black Box		-8.88-4.71101.9569.2187.6295.3232.15
TBO Tek		-3.3518.5130.34-15.328.920.790.47
Fractal Analytics		-7.48-8.512.45.155.151.691.01

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Kratikal Tech

Kratikal Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099UP2013PLC060625 and registration number is 060625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Paratosh Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shubhi Kesarwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Ramanlal Karwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director

Kratikal Tech News

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