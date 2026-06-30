Kratikal Tech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹128.00-135.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-1.28
|-7.83
|-12.21
|-36.04
|-39.05
|-13.03
|-8.86
|Infosys
|-1.4
|-11.22
|-18.35
|-37.4
|-35.85
|-6.55
|-7.99
|HCL Technologies
|-2.59
|-5.12
|-19.2
|-33.63
|-36.06
|-1.89
|2.27
|Wipro
|-2.94
|-13.87
|-8.41
|-34.1
|-34.65
|-2.69
|-8.51
|Tech Mahindra
|1.72
|-1.71
|3.03
|-11.07
|-15.17
|8.84
|5.35
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|1.53
|7.5
|25.04
|22.81
|54.51
|15.61
|9.09
|LTM
|-3.82
|-7.16
|-12.25
|-38.93
|-31.4
|-9.71
|-2.21
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|12.82
|10.04
|56.54
|39.83
|19.84
|41.63
|24.79
|Persistent Systems
|-10.99
|-15.81
|-12.27
|-31.78
|-29.01
|20.56
|26.04
|Coforge
|1.92
|4.82
|30.29
|-10.87
|-21.01
|17.42
|12.59
|Mphasis
|-2.63
|-2.54
|4.29
|-22.55
|-21.22
|6.77
|1.5
|Hexaware Technologies
|3.96
|2.26
|17.25
|-30.86
|-39.22
|-12.01
|-7.39
|Tata Technologies
|-3.67
|1.23
|32.57
|9.24
|1.63
|-18.34
|-11.45
|Tata Elxsi
|-2.09
|-8.19
|-4.34
|-25.57
|-36.56
|-19.06
|0.79
|KPIT Technologies
|-6.3
|-9.24
|7.9
|-41.1
|-44.18
|-12.83
|23.78
|Pine Labs
|4.07
|14.91
|-1.77
|-33.27
|-36.82
|-14.19
|-8.77
|Black Box
|-8.88
|-4.71
|101.95
|69.21
|87.62
|95.32
|32.15
|TBO Tek
|-3.35
|18.51
|30.34
|-15.32
|8.92
|0.79
|0.47
|Fractal Analytics
|-7.48
|-8.5
|12.4
|5.15
|5.15
|1.69
|1.01
Source: Dion Global
Kratikal Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099UP2013PLC060625 and registration number is 060625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global