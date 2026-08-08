What is the share price of Yashhtej Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹68.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Yashhtej Industries (India)? The Yashhtej Industries (India) is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yashhtej Industries (India)? The market cap of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹159.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yashhtej Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yashhtej Industries (India) are ₹68.90 and ₹68.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yashhtej Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashhtej Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹97.10 and 52-week low of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹34.74 as on .

How has the Yashhtej Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Yashhtej Industries (India) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 46.91% for the past month, 3.45% over 3 months, -17.58% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yashhtej Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yashhtej Industries (India) are 12.70 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global