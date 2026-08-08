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Yashhtej Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASHHTEJ INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Yashhtej Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.90 Closed
5.00₹ 3.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yashhtej Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.50₹68.90
₹68.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.74₹97.10
₹68.90
Open Price
₹68.50
Prev. Close
₹65.62
Volume
18,000

Source: Dion Global

Yashhtej Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yashhtej Industries (India) has declined 17.58% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Yashhtej Industries (India) has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Yashhtej Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yashhtej Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.3759.9
1054.4557.36
2051.4654.81
5053.2454.64
10058.1659
20031.290

Source: Dion Global

Yashhtej Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yashhtej Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yashhtej Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTYashhtej Industries - Announcement Regarding Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regu
Jul 16, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTYashhtej Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Jul 14, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTYashhtej Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTYashhtej Industries - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 24A (Annual Secretarial Compliance Report) Of The SEBI (Listing And Dis
May 30, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTYashhtej Industries - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026 And Financial Results For The Half Year And Yea

Source: Dion Global

About Yashhtej Industries (India)

Yashhtej Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2018PLC310828 and registration number is 310828. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suraj Shivraj Barge
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Baswaraj Madhavrao Barge
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shivling Madhavrao Barge
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Truptee Brijesh Didvaniya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubham Govindprasad Jakhotiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Inayat Khan Azmat Khan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yashhtej Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Yashhtej Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹68.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yashhtej Industries (India)?

The Yashhtej Industries (India) is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yashhtej Industries (India)?

The market cap of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹159.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yashhtej Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yashhtej Industries (India) are ₹68.90 and ₹68.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yashhtej Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashhtej Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹97.10 and 52-week low of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹34.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yashhtej Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yashhtej Industries (India) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 46.91% for the past month, 3.45% over 3 months, -17.58% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yashhtej Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yashhtej Industries (India) are 12.70 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Yashhtej Industries (India) News

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