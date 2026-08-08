Here's the live share price of Yashhtej Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yashhtej Industries (India) has declined 17.58% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Yashhtej Industries (India) has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.37
|59.9
|10
|54.45
|57.36
|20
|51.46
|54.81
|50
|53.24
|54.64
|100
|58.16
|59
|200
|31.29
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yashhtej Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Yashhtej Industries - Announcement Regarding Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regu
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Yashhtej Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Yashhtej Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Yashhtej Industries - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 24A (Annual Secretarial Compliance Report) Of The SEBI (Listing And Dis
|May 30, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Yashhtej Industries - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026 And Financial Results For The Half Year And Yea
Source: Dion Global
Yashhtej Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2018PLC310828 and registration number is 310828. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹68.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yashhtej Industries (India) is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹159.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yashhtej Industries (India) are ₹68.90 and ₹68.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashhtej Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹97.10 and 52-week low of Yashhtej Industries (India) is ₹34.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yashhtej Industries (India) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 46.91% for the past month, 3.45% over 3 months, -17.58% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yashhtej Industries (India) are 12.70 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global