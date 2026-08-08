What is the share price of Solarium Green Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solarium Green Energy is ₹168.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Solarium Green Energy? The Solarium Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solarium Green Energy? The market cap of Solarium Green Energy is ₹350.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Solarium Green Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Solarium Green Energy are ₹171.50 and ₹167.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solarium Green Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solarium Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solarium Green Energy is ₹395.10 and 52-week low of Solarium Green Energy is ₹129.15 as on .

How has the Solarium Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Solarium Green Energy has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -20.87% over 3 months, -50.93% over 1 year, -7.41% across 3 years, and -4.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solarium Green Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solarium Green Energy are 17.15 and 2.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global