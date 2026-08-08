Here's the live share price of Solarium Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solarium Green Energy
|-2.27
|-6.99
|-20.87
|-21.25
|-50.93
|-7.41
|-4.51
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Solarium Green Energy has declined 50.93% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Solarium Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|172.56
|171.43
|10
|174.16
|172.72
|20
|176.17
|174.74
|50
|179.23
|179.3
|100
|182.23
|188.43
|200
|214.87
|214.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Solarium Green Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.59%, while DII stake decreased to 1.70%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Solarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Solarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Solarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Solarium Green Energ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. August 05, 2026, In Terms Of Sec
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Solarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Solarium Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909GJ2022PTC129634 and registration number is 129634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solarium Green Energy is ₹168.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solarium Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Solarium Green Energy is ₹350.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solarium Green Energy are ₹171.50 and ₹167.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solarium Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solarium Green Energy is ₹395.10 and 52-week low of Solarium Green Energy is ₹129.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solarium Green Energy has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -20.87% over 3 months, -50.93% over 1 year, -7.41% across 3 years, and -4.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solarium Green Energy are 17.15 and 2.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global