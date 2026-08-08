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Solarium Green Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLARIUM GREEN ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable EnergySME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Solarium Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹168.20 Closed
-1.75₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Solarium Green Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹167.25₹171.50
₹168.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.15₹395.10
₹168.20
Open Price
₹169.10
Prev. Close
₹171.20
Volume
8,100

Source: Dion Global

Solarium Green Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solarium Green Energy		-2.27-6.99-20.87-21.25-50.93-7.41-4.51
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Solarium Green Energy has declined 50.93% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Solarium Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Solarium Green Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Solarium Green Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5172.56171.43
10174.16172.72
20176.17174.74
50179.23179.3
100182.23188.43
200214.87214.81

Source: Dion Global

Solarium Green Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solarium Green Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.59%, while DII stake decreased to 1.70%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Solarium Green Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSolarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTSolarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSolarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Aug 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSolarium Green Energ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. August 05, 2026, In Terms Of Sec
Jul 17, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTSolarium Green Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Solarium Green Energy

Solarium Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909GJ2022PTC129634 and registration number is 129634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vallabhbhai Gothi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshil B Vadovariva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Dinesh Nathwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Solarium Green Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Solarium Green Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solarium Green Energy is ₹168.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solarium Green Energy?

The Solarium Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solarium Green Energy?

The market cap of Solarium Green Energy is ₹350.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solarium Green Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solarium Green Energy are ₹171.50 and ₹167.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solarium Green Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solarium Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solarium Green Energy is ₹395.10 and 52-week low of Solarium Green Energy is ₹129.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Solarium Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solarium Green Energy has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -20.87% over 3 months, -50.93% over 1 year, -7.41% across 3 years, and -4.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solarium Green Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solarium Green Energy are 17.15 and 2.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Solarium Green Energy News

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