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Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Share Price

Sector
Hospitality

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 20, 2026 and will close on May 22, 2026. The price band has been set at 73.00-77.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Hotels Company		2.41-1.02-3.29-10.99-13.2820.5839.16
ITC Hotels		0.7-3.89-11.8-25.72-22.22-3.21-1.94
Jubilant Foodworks		5.493.69-11.16-19.99-30.370.3-4.74
EIH		2.48-1.88-0.11-13.54-14.0116.727
Chalet Hotels		7.651.71-7.28-11-10.5523.0638.49
Ventive Hospitality		-4.075.43-9.56-11.71-13.97-3.15-1.9
Devyani International		0.1911.23-10.77-19.44-35.68-13.43-0.79
Travel Food Services		-7.07-18.15-13.19-19.79-1.37-0.46-0.28
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		-1.57-5.24-6.5-4.72-6.52-2.22-1.34
Lemon Tree Hotels		-1.22-1.87-4.52-27.19-18.245.3822.13
Westlife Foodworld		-4.182.03-8.14-15.22-33.21-14.210.06
Valor Estate		-10.129.05-1.08-17.29-38.3912.942.45
Sapphire Foods India		4.96.74-14.85-29.36-43.83-10.7-5.26
India Tourism Development Corporation		-2.31-9.962.92-6.98-9.1819.037.99
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-0.13-16.31-21.67-33.13-37.3-8.119.1
Juniper Hotels		-0.61-4.89-9.98-17.3-35.2-20.77-13.04
Restaurant Brands Asia		2.418.546.979-20.72-16.72-13.39
Samhi Hotels		-4.82-12.14-13.23-22.42-21.7700
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.48-0.32-6.12-14.31-25.96-16.22-10.08

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Vegorama Punjabi Angithi

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101DL2022PLC395857 and registration number is 395857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Chadha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Subash Chander Chadha
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Teenu Chadha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sita Ram Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaleen Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Babu Ram Somani
    Independent Director

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