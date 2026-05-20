Vegorama Punjabi Angithi has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 20, 2026 and will close on May 22, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹73.00-77.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Hotels Company
|2.41
|-1.02
|-3.29
|-10.99
|-13.28
|20.58
|39.16
|ITC Hotels
|0.7
|-3.89
|-11.8
|-25.72
|-22.22
|-3.21
|-1.94
|Jubilant Foodworks
|5.49
|3.69
|-11.16
|-19.99
|-30.37
|0.3
|-4.74
|EIH
|2.48
|-1.88
|-0.11
|-13.54
|-14.01
|16.7
|27
|Chalet Hotels
|7.65
|1.71
|-7.28
|-11
|-10.55
|23.06
|38.49
|Ventive Hospitality
|-4.07
|5.43
|-9.56
|-11.71
|-13.97
|-3.15
|-1.9
|Devyani International
|0.19
|11.23
|-10.77
|-19.44
|-35.68
|-13.43
|-0.79
|Travel Food Services
|-7.07
|-18.15
|-13.19
|-19.79
|-1.37
|-0.46
|-0.28
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|-1.57
|-5.24
|-6.5
|-4.72
|-6.52
|-2.22
|-1.34
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-1.22
|-1.87
|-4.52
|-27.19
|-18.24
|5.38
|22.13
|Westlife Foodworld
|-4.18
|2.03
|-8.14
|-15.22
|-33.21
|-14.21
|0.06
|Valor Estate
|-10.12
|9.05
|-1.08
|-17.29
|-38.39
|12.9
|42.45
|Sapphire Foods India
|4.9
|6.74
|-14.85
|-29.36
|-43.83
|-10.7
|-5.26
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-2.31
|-9.96
|2.92
|-6.98
|-9.18
|19.03
|7.99
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-0.13
|-16.31
|-21.67
|-33.13
|-37.3
|-8.11
|9.1
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.61
|-4.89
|-9.98
|-17.3
|-35.2
|-20.77
|-13.04
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|2.41
|8.54
|6.97
|9
|-20.72
|-16.72
|-13.39
|Samhi Hotels
|-4.82
|-12.14
|-13.23
|-22.42
|-21.77
|0
|0
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.48
|-0.32
|-6.12
|-14.31
|-25.96
|-16.22
|-10.08
Source: Dion Global
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101DL2022PLC395857 and registration number is 395857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global