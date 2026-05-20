Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101DL2022PLC395857 and registration number is 395857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.