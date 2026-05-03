The earnings season is underway in full swing and over 270 companies will declare their quarterly and annual results this week.

Some entities are expected to announce dividend payouts as well.

Major Nifty 50 companies, including Ambuja Cement, L&T, M&M, and Bajaj Auto, will announce their Q4 financials. Also, FMCG stocks like Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products, and United Breweries (UBL) will gain high traction over their financial statements.

BHEL, Petronet LNG, Swiggy, and Paytm’s stock will also remain in high focus.

To ensure you don’t miss out on any important earnings, here’s a date-wise list of all the major earnings scheduled for this week:

May 4: Ambuja Cement and BHEL in focus

On Monday, May 4, corporate India would see the Q4 and full-year financial statements of Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement, and the company’s board may also recommend a dividend for FY26. PSU’s BHEL and Petronet LNG too will declare their results, and the companies have also proposed a dividend recommendation.

Tata Group’s Tata Chemicals and Tata Technologies will announce their financial results on Monday as well. Other major firms that will remain in focus include Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, Jindal Stainless, Manappuram Finance, and KEI Industries.

In total, 47 companies will announce their Q4 and annual results on May 4.

May 5: Auto stocks and L&T in limelight

Large-cap auto stocks M&M and Hero MotoCorp will garner attention as the companies will announce their financial results on Tuesday, May 5. Mahindra’s board may also recommend a dividend for the quarter.

Larsen & Toubro’s financial statements will also be in focus as the board may propose a dividend for FY26.

In financial stocks, Q4 results of Punjab National Bank would remain in focus as the board may recommend a dividend, while J&K Bank will also announce its result on Tuesday. Poonawalla Fincorp and Aavas Financiers will declare their financial statements on the same day as well.

FMCG stocks, including United Breweries and Marico, will announce their quarterly results, and numbers of popular retail brands Raymond and Shoppers Stop would be declared on May 5 as well.

IT major Coforge will announce its results, and the board may recommend an interim dividend for FY26 as well. In total, 55 companies will declare their financial results on the aforementioned date.

May 6: Bajaj Auto and Paytm to declare financial statements

Among the large-cap stocks, Bajaj Auto and Shree Cements will declare their Q4 and full-year results on Wednesday, May 6. The companies may recommend a dividend for the financial year ended 2026 as well.

While in the fintech segment, board meetings of Paytm (One 97 Communications) and PolicyBazaar (PB Fintech) are scheduled for Wednesday as well. South Indian Bank will also announce its result on May 6, and the board may recommend a dividend as well.

Godrej Consumer Products, Radico Khaitan, CESC, KPIT Technologies, Sula Vineyards, and Blue Star have fixed the date of May 6 to declare their quarterly and full-year results. Recently listed Meesho will also declare its results on Wednesday.

Overall, a total of 55 companies will announce their financial numbers.

May 7: Pharma stocks and Dabur to garner attention

Thursday, May 7, would be a busy day for corporate India as 63 companies will announce their financial results. These include major pharma stocks like Lupin and Biocon, as these companies may also recommend a dividend.

Investors would particularly monitor the Q4 and full-year results of the FMCG giant Dabur India, as the company’s board may also propose a dividend. One of India’s highest-priced stocks, MRF, will declare its financial numbers on this date as well, and the board may also recommend a final dividend. Over the past few years, the tyre manufacturer has paid a hefty dividend to its shareholders.

Other important large caps include Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Forge, Escorts Kubota, and Thermax. Additionally, V-Mart Retail, Westlife Foodworld, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, Route Mobile, and Wonderla Holidays would also gain traction over their Q4 results.

May 8: Swiggy, BoB, and MCX in focus

PSU bank Bank of Baroda and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will declare their standalone and consolidated financial numbers on Friday, May 8. The senior management of these companies may also propose a dividend for FY26.

Delivery giant Swiggy will also announce its results on Friday, and jewellery company Kalyan Jewellers has scheduled its board meeting for the same date. The latter may also recommend a dividend.

Large caps, including Titan Company and Tata Consumer Products, will approve their financial results on Friday as well, and the companies may also recommend a dividend. Other major firms that will announce their results on the same date include ABB India, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Balkrishna Industries, CreditAccess Grameen, and Intellect Design Arena.

In total, 46 companies will declare their Q4 results on Friday.

May 9: Blue Dart Express in focus

Logistics company Blue Dart Express will announce its Q4 and full-year financial results on Saturday, May 9. The company may also recommend a dividend on its equity shares.

Popular apparel brand Kewal Kiran Clothing and distribution company D-Link India will declare their numbers on Saturday as well, and these companies too may propose a dividend.

A total of 12 companies will announce their results on May 9.

May 10: Paisalo Digital to announce result on Sunday

NBFC Paisalo Digital will make some important announcements on Sunday, May 10. This includes the declaration of its quarterly and full-year results for FY26. Alongside, the board may recommend a dividend and also consider the issuance of NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures).

Conclusion

It will be a very busy week for corporate India, as a total of 279 companies will announce their financial results. Many may also propose a dividend. The numbers of some may align with investor expectations, while others may miss the mark.