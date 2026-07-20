Swiggy Instamart has begun testing a new loyalty product, Saver Pass, days after rival Zepto launched a paid membership programme, signalling that competition in quick commerce is shifting from delivery fees to increasing frequency of customer orders.

The Saver Pass is being offered free at launch. It allows users to select one item, and lock in a discounted price for up to 10 purchases over 30 days. The pass comes with an expiry date and a redemption counter that tracks usage.

Locked-In Pricing

According to the app, a user always pays the locked-in price even if the regular price rises. If the regular price falls below the locked-in price, the customer will pay the lower price. The pass remains valid until all 10 redemptions are exhausted or it expires, whichever is earlier.

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Swiggy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The launch follows Zepto’s introduction of Zepto Club this week, an invite-only paid membership available at an introductory price of Rs 99 a month. Members get 5% cashback in the form of Z-Coins, unlimited free delivery on orders above Rs 99, priority packing and delivery, priority customer support, and early access to select offers and products. The programme marks Zepto’s return to subscriptions after it discontinued its earlier offerings, Pass and Daily.

Both platforms are trying to drive higher order frequency through loyalty programmes. While Zepto is charging a monthly fee to target high-frequency users, Instamart is offering Saver Pass free to encourage repeat purchases from customers whose engagement may have declined. Blinkit, on the other hand, has not yet launched a subscription or loyalty programme.

Reversing the Volume Drop

The timing reflects pressure on order frequency across the sector. Swiggy’s platform-level order frequency declined for five straight quarters, from 4.22 in Q4FY25 to 4.01 in Q4FY26. Blinkit’s order frequency peaked at 3.57 in Q2FY26 before easing to 3.36 in Q4FY26. Meanwhile, Instamart has guided for contribution margin breakeven in Q1FY27.

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The launch also comes after the delivery fee war cooled earlier this year. Zepto raised its free-delivery threshold, Instamart rolling back its all-fees-waived offer, and Blinkit increased its handling fee.

For Zepto, the membership push comes ahead of its planned public listing, with a stable base of high-frequency customers in key cities expected to strengthen the unit economics narrative it presents to investors.