Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.66
|-6.71
|22.96
|77.07
|75.40
|-36.48
|-36.48
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|27,84,736
|0.35
|51.96
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|15,73,870
|0.26
|29.37
|Axis Equity Hybrid Fund
|3,42,760
|0.37
|6.4
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2008PLC261472 and registration number is 261472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Banking activities by Central, Commercial and Saving banks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 941.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹1,870.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 15.91 and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹176.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹194.55 and 52-week low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹90.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.