Here's the live share price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|-0.31
|-8.68
|-0.12
|19.63
|27.37
|-3.69
|-3.22
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has gained 27.37% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|163.12
|164.25
|10
|176.03
|168.7
|20
|179.48
|173.19
|50
|174.59
|171.89
|100
|159.16
|163.66
|200
|148.78
|154.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suryoday Small Finance Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.47%, FII holding rose to 5.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,45,316
|0.1
|28.89
|45,327
|0.05
|0.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Suryoday Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:23 AM IST IST
|Suryoday Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:07 AM IST IST
|Suryoday Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Suryoday Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Trading Plan under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Suryoday Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2008PLC261472 and registration number is 261472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2160.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹161.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryoday Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹1,716.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank are ₹164.65 and ₹161.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryoday Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹217.50 and 52-week low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹115.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryoday Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -0.12% over 3 months, 27.37% over 1 year, -3.69% across 3 years, and -3.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank are 8.95 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global