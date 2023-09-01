Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹176.20 Closed
0.711.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.25₹177.90
₹176.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.50₹194.55
₹176.20
Open Price
₹175.95
Prev. Close
₹174.95
Volume
3,31,138

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1177.92
  • R2179.73
  • R3181.57
  • Pivot
    176.08
  • S1174.27
  • S2172.43
  • S3170.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 596.93178.43
  • 1096.41179.64
  • 2096.31179.83
  • 5099.15173.16
  • 10093.55158.01
  • 200109.97141.21

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.66-6.7122.9677.0775.40-36.48-36.48
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund27,84,7360.3551.96
Axis Flexi Cap Fund15,73,8700.2629.37
Axis Equity Hybrid Fund3,42,7600.376.4

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2008PLC261472 and registration number is 261472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Banking activities by Central, Commercial and Saving banks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 941.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Ramachandran
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. R Baskar Babu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ranjit Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Mrutunjay Sahoo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Prasad Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mandeep Maitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyotin Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. John Arunkumar Diaz
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹1,870.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 15.91 and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹176.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹194.55 and 52-week low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹90.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data