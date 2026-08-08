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Suryoday Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Small Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.50 Closed
-0.55₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.35₹164.65
₹161.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.30₹217.50
₹161.50
Open Price
₹163.80
Prev. Close
₹162.40
Volume
15,826

Source: Dion Global

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suryoday Small Finance Bank		-0.31-8.68-0.1219.6327.37-3.69-3.22
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has gained 27.37% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5163.12164.25
10176.03168.7
20179.48173.19
50174.59171.89
100159.16163.66
200148.78154.07

Source: Dion Global

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suryoday Small Finance Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.47%, FII holding rose to 5.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,45,3160.128.89
45,3270.050.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTSuryoday Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 05:23 AM IST ISTSuryoday Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 05:07 AM IST ISTSuryoday Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTSuryoday Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Trading Plan under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Jul 30, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTSuryoday Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH2008PLC261472 and registration number is 261472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2160.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Prasad Nair
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Baskar Babu Ramachandran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ranjit Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Rajendra Datye
    Independent Director
  • Ms. John Arunkumar Diaz
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Anant Karve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Premchand Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Satyapal Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Sethi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suryoday Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹161.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suryoday Small Finance Bank?

The Suryoday Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹1,716.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryoday Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank are ₹164.65 and ₹161.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryoday Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹217.50 and 52-week low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹115.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suryoday Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suryoday Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -0.12% over 3 months, 27.37% over 1 year, -3.69% across 3 years, and -3.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank are 8.95 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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