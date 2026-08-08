What is the share price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹161.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Suryoday Small Finance Bank? The Suryoday Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank? The market cap of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹1,716.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryoday Small Finance Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryoday Small Finance Bank are ₹164.65 and ₹161.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryoday Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹217.50 and 52-week low of Suryoday Small Finance Bank is ₹115.30 as on .

How has the Suryoday Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Suryoday Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -0.12% over 3 months, 27.37% over 1 year, -3.69% across 3 years, and -3.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryoday Small Finance Bank are 8.95 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global