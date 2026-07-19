Reliance Consumer will double down on core categories such as beverages and daily essentials as it eyes Rs 1 lakh crore revenue by 2030.

In its Q1FY27 investor presentation, Reliance Consumer, which has demerged from Reliance Retail, stated that it had doubled revenue to Rs 8,600 crore versus last year, led by brand Campa in beverages (Rs 2,900 crore in Q1 sales) and brand Independence in staples (Rs 3,200 crore in Q1 sales).

External channels contributed to over 80% of total sales in Q1 as the company expanded reach to over 3 million retail outlets with over 5,000 distributors on board.

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Manufacturing Scale-Up

The company, it said, was increasing capacity to become one of the largest beverage manufacturers in India. It has also commissioned multiple high-speed beverage lines in the country and has launched a greenfield beverage plant – one of the largest beverage manufacturing facilities in Asia.

The step-up in beverages comes as Reliance Consumer emerges as the country’s third-largest non-alcoholic ready-to-drink player, with plans to consolidate its presence in the category. Its closest competitors include Coca-Cola and PepsiCo India.

Integrated manufacturing facilities have also been operationalised at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, it said, with work having begun across multiple categories. The company is also setting up multiple food parks at strategic locations and has initiated an edible oils refinery in West Bengal.

The company is also expanding its portfolio across categories under the SIL brand, including mayonnaise and vermicelli, while scaling up its Velvet brand and expanding into personal care through Glimmer. Biscuits, confectionery, home and personal care also recorded strong momentum during the quarter.

Multi-Category Portfolio Expansion

The company has also established its presence in over 40 markets through partnerships, strategic alliances and acquisitions. The company has also completed the operational transition of brands including Toni & Guy, Brylcreem, Badedas and Matey following its acquisition of a majority stake in a joint venture. Sales of these brands have commenced in the UK, Europe and Australia, with an India launch being prepared, it said.

Reliance Consumer has also begun manufacturing Campa cans in Australia through its Goodness Group business and plans to launch the product in the market by the end of July, it said