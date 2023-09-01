Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nifty Midcap 100 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY MIDCAP 100

Nifty Midcap 100
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Total Market
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
Add to Watchlist
₹39,445.60 Closed
0.84+326.95 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

77
38
1W
2.5
1M
4.5
3M
16.7
6M
29
1Y
25.2
5Y
98.6
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
4,291.45-90.10-2.06
1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
22,704.65-404.90-1.75
18,018
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
330.258.952.79
2,48,23,820
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
352.25-7.25-2.02
34,15,697
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
184.12.951.63
63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
218.35-1.20-0.55
17,08,244
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,614.75-28.10-0.77
2,47,511
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
184.20.350.19
1,37,67,168
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,911.1-42.95-2.20
7,79,883
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
825.55-4.45-0.54
10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
725.652.100.29
15,23,987
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,361.838.651.66
1,00,941
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.15.502.40
81,55,271
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
882.202.56
1,04,01,831
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,684.2-4.00-0.24
1,88,964
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.88.450.79
8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
136.1514.9012.29
19,21,97,197
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
260.81.450.56
20,12,916
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
328.48.002.50
72,22,796
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
423.95-5.40-1.26
21,90,708
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,412.15-5.60-0.39
78,809
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,451.9-14.55-0.27
3,64,127
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
68714.602.17
9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
303.053.001.00
13,72,760
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,706-1.75-0.10
8,80,316
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,123.5538.501.85
2,99,159
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.056.050.27
3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.150.650.15
7,13,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
197.051.400.72
13,93,496
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,057.2553.401.07
5,77,646
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,201.2525.351.17
1,11,389
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
535.611.052.11
14,66,515
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,133.9-25.35-0.80
6,26,982
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
143.8-0.15-0.10
1,36,78,350
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
324.4-7.25-2.19
8,42,103
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,768.126.651.53
12,67,986
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,643.65-2.15-0.13
3,28,721
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,073.5526.950.88
1,35,065
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4588.651.93
32,21,658
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
277.351.200.43
7,79,061
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.252.150.87
57,24,966
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
319.71.550.49
2,81,050
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,397.6-246.10-0.62
4,092
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
624.7-0.15-0.02
1,14,434
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
93.40.050.05
8,87,98,587
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,111.8550.801.66
1,33,370
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
377.1-1.55-0.41
8,43,946
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
424.253.350.80
35,51,798
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
55.755.5511.06
23,59,76,530
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
467.05-0.65-0.14
9,64,692
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
866.8-6.65-0.76
2,88,106
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.116.602.43
38,21,043
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
354.253.300.94
21,81,267
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
506.05-6.00-1.17
14,93,112
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
396.45-3.15-0.79
11,02,383
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.29.852.33
65,70,864
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
6,549.35281.104.48
1,45,985
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
126.451.601.28
47,24,899
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,450.746.451.05
97,334
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,093.85-4.00-0.36
3,83,627
299.151.500.50
22,93,396
Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,716.55-86.35-4.79
4,72,280
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
937.253.550.38
6,51,702
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
574.95-14.60-2.48
12,43,819
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.953.856.20
1,86,60,884
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,433.24.400.18
3,19,336
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,07,984.15-702.10-0.65
6,573
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
98.354.204.46
1,89,69,412
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,599.15-5.70-0.12
95,140
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
50.250.050.10
1,55,69,745
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
317.255.351.72
13,13,604
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
130.57.456.05
3,93,61,792
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,127.97.050.63
7,86,230
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
273.05-0.05-0.02
19,78,347
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
857.43.500.41
28,57,133
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,136.2526.950.66
68,905
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39,822-331.20-0.82
12,243
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,247.220.151.64
3,36,584
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
769.9-4.75-0.61
3,04,845
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,543.3172.603.21
6,48,043
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
219.554.251.97
42,63,216
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,078.2524.952.37
15,60,816
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,208.2585.201.66
4,48,433
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
409.8-7.05-1.69
15,11,164
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
257.4-2.80-1.08
2,55,07,147
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
668.4524.303.77
12,31,815
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
65.42.403.81
12,02,62,031
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
238.80.150.06
1,42,19,408
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,912.05-16.25-0.84
7,51,204
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
592.25-3.35-0.56
8,30,884
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
96.956.256.89
5,23,21,194
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
620.83.800.62
9,64,982
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
778.554.500.58
6,39,988
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,071.159.700.91
5,91,125
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,852.463.303.54
16,81,983
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,284.137.000.51
98,072
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
91.63.854.39
1,51,22,110
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
888.320.602.37
3,86,957
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
665.28.301.26
4,11,135
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,063.114.500.71
7,85,499
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
39.63.058.34
9,29,06,264
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,988.1587.653.02
4,57,597
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,454.134.202.41
18,01,867
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.10.200.23
2,39,15,445
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,546.4529.851.97
1,68,387
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
910.4510.951.22
9,72,600
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
100.9510.50
72,21,82,068
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
870.050.150.02
8,70,393
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,631.55-2.15-0.13
91,608
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
17.350.553.27
39,20,89,215
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
262.550.350.13
54,86,433
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
613.95-11.90-1.90
10,07,690

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data