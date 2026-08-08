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63463.55 Closed
0.22+136.75
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.9
1M
1.9
3M
2.4
6M
5
1Y
11.5
5Y
128.8
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.4519.655.0548,74,880
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.3520,01,257
Tata Investment Corporation		693.6526.553.9836,73,235
Fortis Healthcare		955.1535.153.8235,51,821
Exide Industries		490.0015.753.3278,53,639
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
Jubilant Foodworks		486.5013.502.8541,47,385
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.5011,52,060
Mphasis		2475.0053.102.196,08,641
Hitachi Energy India		32600.00700.002.1991,167
Waaree Energies		2717.0056.102.117,77,123
Cochin Shipyard		1519.7029.701.9922,74,374
Torrent Power		1350.8025.601.933,79,616
Tata Elxsi		3781.0066.001.784,49,437
Bank of India		145.002.341.6485,69,425
Bharti Hexacom		1538.8024.301.601,46,539
Mankind Pharma		2456.0035.701.481,67,663
Kalyan Jewellers India		606.308.301.393,32,55,299
Indian Bank		889.5011.601.3240,24,185
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
Tata Communications		1755.2019.701.141,56,599
KPIT Technologies		629.906.901.1125,44,167
Lenskart Solutions		569.704.700.8339,49,084
Vodafone Idea		12.730.100.7920,58,55,564
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Voltas		1285.0010.000.788,11,972
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.501.460.771,54,00,597
Federal Bank		356.252.700.7649,24,276
Indus Towers		386.002.700.7034,42,481
Patanjali Foods		357.502.500.7027,96,734
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
BSE		3457.1022.100.6437,22,055
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.0070.000.601,86,998
Union Bank of India		183.601.100.602,21,86,841
GMR Airports		107.200.610.5771,14,277
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
Premier Energies		1047.205.500.5325,79,738
JSW Energy		564.402.900.5215,52,610
LG Electronics India		1586.508.200.521,38,372
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Prestige Estates Projects		1584.806.800.434,75,170
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2279.109.100.404,37,610
PB Fintech		1604.505.500.347,33,424
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
Marico		862.002.000.2311,51,946
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.170.1919,41,963
MRF		134190.00260.000.192,090
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Astral		1444.002.000.141,18,762
Suzlon Energy		48.150.050.105,23,62,545
KEI Industries		5600.005.000.092,73,169
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2030.001.600.082,22,982
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
YES Bank		22.690.010.042,55,21,116
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		332.000.050.0245,98,346
Ashok Leyland		177.50001,12,82,040
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
National Aluminium Company		381.000044,23,953
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.0330,55,929
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.58-0.16-0.0995,69,899
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
Oberoi Realty		1775.00-2.00-0.111,71,271
LIC Housing Finance		504.25-0.75-0.1516,04,722
SBI Cards and Payment Services		659.00-1.00-0.1514,53,309
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
Godfrey Phillips India		2286.00-4.00-0.172,32,091
ITC Hotels		170.65-0.43-0.2529,44,172
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3072.80-7.60-0.251,39,482
Oil India		442.80-1.20-0.2742,32,298
Dabur India		410.00-1.30-0.3217,49,544
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-5.00-0.388,72,088
SRF		2615.00-9.90-0.382,62,181
Adani Total Gas		657.55-2.70-0.414,27,282
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-4.00-0.468,91,154
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-1.95-0.4950,95,295
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.04-1.07-0.5312,24,833
Godrej Properties		2070.00-11.90-0.574,86,095
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
Rail Vikas Nigam		233.38-1.62-0.6946,91,820
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
Vishal Mega Mart		108.72-0.80-0.7374,31,528
NHPC		76.92-0.58-0.7570,65,480
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
IDFC First Bank		84.62-0.73-0.8695,39,702
Lupin		2363.50-21.50-0.9020,46,981
Phoenix Mills		1895.50-17.50-0.912,91,623
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		119.80-1.22-1.0149,69,707
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
ACC		1362.80-15.60-1.131,60,343
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1639.00-19.00-1.153,95,441
Info Edge (India)		1225.30-14.70-1.197,47,939
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.25-1.2571,72,175
Container Corporation of India		505.20-6.80-1.338,92,002
Max Financial Services		1497.40-21.40-1.413,59,409
NMDC		84.92-1.28-1.4893,54,641
360 One Wam		1168.10-17.90-1.5117,07,560
GE Vernova T&D India		4299.00-67.70-1.557,58,827
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-20.60-1.897,52,130
Biocon		426.35-10.25-2.3552,65,823
L&T Finance		308.00-8.65-2.7348,14,207
Swiggy		280.75-7.90-2.742,63,03,196
Aditya Birla Capital		408.05-13.45-3.1948,40,967
Blue Star		1514.00-57.00-3.6323,92,270
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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Renewable Energy Stocks
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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