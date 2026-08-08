Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89
|1,60,58,460
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.45
|19.65
|5.05
|48,74,880
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1658.00
|69.10
|4.35
|20,01,257
|Tata Investment Corporation
|693.65
|26.55
|3.98
|36,73,235
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|35.15
|3.82
|35,51,821
|Exide Industries
|490.00
|15.75
|3.32
|78,53,639
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Jubilant Foodworks
|486.50
|13.50
|2.85
|41,47,385
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50
|11,52,060
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|700.00
|2.19
|91,167
|Waaree Energies
|2717.00
|56.10
|2.11
|7,77,123
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|29.70
|1.99
|22,74,374
|Torrent Power
|1350.80
|25.60
|1.93
|3,79,616
|Tata Elxsi
|3781.00
|66.00
|1.78
|4,49,437
|Bank of India
|145.00
|2.34
|1.64
|85,69,425
|Bharti Hexacom
|1538.80
|24.30
|1.60
|1,46,539
|Mankind Pharma
|2456.00
|35.70
|1.48
|1,67,663
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|606.30
|8.30
|1.39
|3,32,55,299
|Indian Bank
|889.50
|11.60
|1.32
|40,24,185
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|Tata Communications
|1755.20
|19.70
|1.14
|1,56,599
|KPIT Technologies
|629.90
|6.90
|1.11
|25,44,167
|Lenskart Solutions
|569.70
|4.70
|0.83
|39,49,084
|Vodafone Idea
|12.73
|0.10
|0.79
|20,58,55,564
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Voltas
|1285.00
|10.00
|0.78
|8,11,972
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.50
|1.46
|0.77
|1,54,00,597
|Federal Bank
|356.25
|2.70
|0.76
|49,24,276
|Indus Towers
|386.00
|2.70
|0.70
|34,42,481
|Patanjali Foods
|357.50
|2.50
|0.70
|27,96,734
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|18.20
|0.66
|1,42,399
|Radico Khaitan
|4499.00
|29.00
|0.65
|2,99,219
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|Union Bank of India
|183.60
|1.10
|0.60
|2,21,86,841
|GMR Airports
|107.20
|0.61
|0.57
|71,14,277
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|Premier Energies
|1047.20
|5.50
|0.53
|25,79,738
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|2.90
|0.52
|15,52,610
|LG Electronics India
|1586.50
|8.20
|0.52
|1,38,372
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1584.80
|6.80
|0.43
|4,75,170
|Alkem Laboratories
|5620.00
|22.50
|0.40
|76,165
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2279.10
|9.10
|0.40
|4,37,610
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Marico
|862.00
|2.00
|0.23
|11,51,946
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.17
|0.19
|19,41,963
|MRF
|134190.00
|260.00
|0.19
|2,090
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Astral
|1444.00
|2.00
|0.14
|1,18,762
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|KEI Industries
|5600.00
|5.00
|0.09
|2,73,169
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|YES Bank
|22.69
|0.01
|0.04
|2,55,21,116
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|332.00
|0.05
|0.02
|45,98,346
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|National Aluminium Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|44,23,953
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.58
|-0.16
|-0.09
|95,69,899
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Oberoi Realty
|1775.00
|-2.00
|-0.11
|1,71,271
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.25
|-0.75
|-0.15
|16,04,722
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|14,53,309
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2286.00
|-4.00
|-0.17
|2,32,091
|ITC Hotels
|170.65
|-0.43
|-0.25
|29,44,172
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3072.80
|-7.60
|-0.25
|1,39,482
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Dabur India
|410.00
|-1.30
|-0.32
|17,49,544
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-5.00
|-0.38
|8,72,088
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|Adani Total Gas
|657.55
|-2.70
|-0.41
|4,27,282
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-4.00
|-0.46
|8,91,154
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.04
|-1.07
|-0.53
|12,24,833
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-13.80
|-0.66
|1,15,784
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|233.38
|-1.62
|-0.69
|46,91,820
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.72
|-0.80
|-0.73
|74,31,528
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|IDFC First Bank
|84.62
|-0.73
|-0.86
|95,39,702
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981
|Phoenix Mills
|1895.50
|-17.50
|-0.91
|2,91,623
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|1,77,284
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|119.80
|-1.22
|-1.01
|49,69,707
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-97.00
|-1.04
|1,97,996
|ACC
|1362.80
|-15.60
|-1.13
|1,60,343
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1639.00
|-19.00
|-1.15
|3,95,441
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.25
|-1.25
|71,72,175
|Container Corporation of India
|505.20
|-6.80
|-1.33
|8,92,002
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|360 One Wam
|1168.10
|-17.90
|-1.51
|17,07,560
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4299.00
|-67.70
|-1.55
|7,58,827
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1067.00
|-20.60
|-1.89
|7,52,130
|Biocon
|426.35
|-10.25
|-2.35
|52,65,823
|L&T Finance
|308.00
|-8.65
|-2.73
|48,14,207
|Swiggy
|280.75
|-7.90
|-2.74
|2,63,03,196
|Aditya Birla Capital
|408.05
|-13.45
|-3.19
|48,40,967
|Blue Star
|1514.00
|-57.00
|-3.63
|23,92,270