|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59,408.04
|59,387.23
|10
|59,549.38
|59,472.5
|20
|59,534.75
|59,480.44
|50
|59,621.03
|59,525.05
|100
|59,749.54
|59,330.84
|200
|58,840.98
|58,420.44
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.30
|-13.40
|-0.63
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Patanjali Foods
|502.80
|-5.20
|-1.02
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|Aditya Birla Capital
|338.10
|-6.35
|-1.84
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|ITC Hotels
|172.52
|-3.54
|-2.01
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Waaree Energies
|2643.30
|-66.00
|-2.44
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|Premier Energies
|712.85
|-18.15
|-2.48
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|NTPC Green Energy
|87.73
|-2.41
|-2.67
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.74
|-5.01
|-2.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.94
|-1.77
|-4.24
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|115.93
|-6.32
|-5.17
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34