Here's the live share price of BSE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BSE
|-5.19
|-6.14
|-12.78
|15.81
|41.56
|128.64
|91.94
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|-2.01
|-0.20
|-13.30
|8.34
|67.28
|100.88
|53.04
|Indian Energy Exchange
|-3.89
|3.79
|-5.01
|1.40
|-4.77
|0.05
|-1.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BSE has gained 41.56% compared to peers like Multi Commodity Exchange of India (67.28%), Indian Energy Exchange (-4.77%). From a 5 year perspective, BSE has outperformed peers relative to Multi Commodity Exchange of India (53.04%) and Indian Energy Exchange (-1.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,550.14
|3,570.7
|10
|3,571.24
|3,583.23
|20
|3,650.91
|3,636.75
|50
|3,862.6
|3,708.64
|100
|3,608.36
|3,581.1
|200
|3,162.48
|3,253.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BSE remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.23%, FII holding rose to 21.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,00,000
|2.99
|1,468.93
|35,00,830
|3.61
|1,353.28
|31,00,000
|2.15
|1,198.34
|20,00,000
|2.47
|773.12
|18,09,521
|5.08
|699.49
|15,71,801
|1.8
|607.6
|15,43,998
|3.28
|596.85
|12,61,673
|0.72
|487.71
|11,96,328
|2.61
|462.45
|10,92,111
|0.4
|422.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the BSE fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
BSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2005PLC155188 and registration number is 155188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4800.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSE is ₹3,457.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BSE is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of BSE is ₹140,402.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BSE are ₹3,529.00 and ₹3,415.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSE is ₹4,446.80 and 52-week low of BSE is ₹2,021.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BSE has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -6.14% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, 41.56% over 1 year, 128.64% across 3 years, and 91.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSE are 49.58 and 21.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global