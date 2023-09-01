Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Tax Plan
|2,75,000
|0.5
|22.25
|Quant Quantamental Fund
|1,80,616
|1.6
|14.62
|Quant ESG Equity Fund
|1,00,000
|4.36
|8.09
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|71,822
|0.98
|5.81
|Bandhan Financial Services Fund
|69,239
|1.04
|5.6
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|46,605
|0.98
|3.77
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|34,346
|3.54
|2.78
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|29,509
|0.98
|2.39
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|28,953
|3.53
|2.34
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,772
|0.98
|1.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of shares
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2005PLC155188 and registration number is 155188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 606.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BSE Ltd. is ₹14,396.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BSE Ltd. is 65.24 and PB ratio of BSE Ltd. is 5.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSE Ltd. is ₹1,126.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSE Ltd. is ₹1,84.90 and 52-week low of BSE Ltd. is ₹406.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.