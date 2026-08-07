What is the share price of BSE? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSE is ₹3,457.10 as on .

What kind of stock is BSE? The BSE is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of BSE? The market cap of BSE is ₹140,402.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BSE? Today’s highest and lowest price of BSE are ₹3,529.00 and ₹3,415.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSE? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSE is ₹4,446.80 and 52-week low of BSE is ₹2,021.50 as on .

How has the BSE performed historically in terms of returns? The BSE has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -6.14% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, 41.56% over 1 year, 128.64% across 3 years, and 91.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BSE? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSE are 49.58 and 21.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global