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BSE Share Price

NSE
BSE

BSE

Largecap | NSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital MarketFinancial ServicesNBFC
Index
Nifty 200Nifty200 Alpha 30Nifty200 Momentum 30Nifty 500Nifty500 Equal WeightNifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap WeightedNifty500 Momentum 50Nifty500 Mul50:25:25Nifty500 Quality 50Nifty Alpha 50Nifty Capital MarketsNifty Financial ServicesNifty Financial Services 25/50Nifty Financial Services Ex-BankNifty LargeMidcap 250Nifty Midcap 100Nifty Midcap 150NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 IndexNifty Midcap 50Nifty Midcap Liquid 15Nifty MidSmallcap 400Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100Nifty MidSmall Financial ServicesNifty Service SectorNifty Total Market

Here's the live share price of BSE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,457.10 Closed
0.64₹ 22.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BSE Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,415.50₹3,529.00
₹3,457.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,021.50₹4,446.80
₹3,457.10
Open Price
₹3,435.00
Prev. Close
₹3,435.00
Volume
37,22,055

Source: Dion Global

BSE Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BSE		-5.19-6.14-12.7815.8141.56128.6491.94
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		-2.01-0.20-13.308.3467.28100.8853.04
Indian Energy Exchange		-3.893.79-5.011.40-4.770.05-1.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BSE has gained 41.56% compared to peers like Multi Commodity Exchange of India (67.28%), Indian Energy Exchange (-4.77%). From a 5 year perspective, BSE has outperformed peers relative to Multi Commodity Exchange of India (53.04%) and Indian Energy Exchange (-1.73%).

BSE Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BSE Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,550.143,570.7
103,571.243,583.23
203,650.913,636.75
503,862.63,708.64
1003,608.363,581.1
2003,162.483,253.82

Source: Dion Global

BSE Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BSE remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.23%, FII holding rose to 21.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BSE Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,00,0002.991,468.93
35,00,8303.611,353.28
31,00,0002.151,198.34
20,00,0002.47773.12
18,09,5215.08699.49
15,71,8011.8607.6
15,43,9983.28596.85
12,61,6730.72487.71
11,96,3282.61462.45
10,92,1110.4422.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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BSE Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the BSE fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About BSE

BSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2005PLC155188 and registration number is 155188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4800.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri
    Chairperson & Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jagannath Mukkavilli
    Non Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) Shiavax Jal Vazifdar
    Public Interest Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Padmini Srinivasan
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Shamanna Balasubramanya
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bansal
    Public Interest Director
  • Dr. Santanu Paul
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Gopalan S Raghavan
    Executive Director - Vertical 2 (Regulatory, Compl

FAQs on BSE Share Price

What is the share price of BSE?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSE is ₹3,457.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BSE?

The BSE is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of BSE?

The market cap of BSE is ₹140,402.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BSE?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BSE are ₹3,529.00 and ₹3,415.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSE?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSE is ₹4,446.80 and 52-week low of BSE is ₹2,021.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BSE performed historically in terms of returns?

The BSE has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -6.14% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, 41.56% over 1 year, 128.64% across 3 years, and 91.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BSE?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSE are 49.58 and 21.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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