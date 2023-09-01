Follow Us

BSE Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BSE LTD.

Sector : Exchanges | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,126.15 Closed
5.9763.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BSE Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,024.00₹1,138.80
₹1,126.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹406.20₹1,084.90
₹1,126.15
Open Price
₹1,066.30
Prev. Close
₹1,062.75
Volume
1,00,32,831

BSE Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,170.57
  • R21,212.08
  • R31,285.37
  • Pivot
    1,097.28
  • S11,055.77
  • S2982.48
  • S3940.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5586.88971.31
  • 10589.66936.34
  • 20598.7895.94
  • 50633.79801.34
  • 100644.66708.64
  • 200709.26644

BSE Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.6733.7597.33153.3072.60570.19352.78
6.123.41-14.14-10.68-17.76105.81127.37
15.5511.5623.6227.4241.7017.62121.12

BSE Ltd. Share Holdings

BSE Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Tax Plan2,75,0000.522.25
Quant Quantamental Fund1,80,6161.614.62
Quant ESG Equity Fund1,00,0004.368.09
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund71,8220.985.81
Bandhan Financial Services Fund69,2391.045.6
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund46,6050.983.77
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund34,3463.542.78
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund29,5090.982.39
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund28,9533.532.34
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,7720.981.36
View All Mutual Funds

BSE Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jul, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of shares
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BSE Ltd.

BSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2005PLC155188 and registration number is 155188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 606.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Justice Shiavax Jal Vazifdar
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. David Wright
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Umakant Jayaram
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. S S Mundra
    Public Interest Director
  • Ms. Jayshree Vyas
    Public Interest Director
  • Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. T C Suseel Kumar
    Shareholder Director

FAQs on BSE Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BSE Ltd.?

The market cap of BSE Ltd. is ₹14,396.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BSE Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BSE Ltd. is 65.24 and PB ratio of BSE Ltd. is 5.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BSE Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSE Ltd. is ₹1,126.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSE Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSE Ltd. is ₹1,84.90 and 52-week low of BSE Ltd. is ₹406.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

