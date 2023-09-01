Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE 100 LargeCap TMC Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE 100 LARGECAP TMC

BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹7,052.86 Closed
0.92+64.13 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

88
22
1W
1
1M
-1.3
3M
5.4
6M
12.6
1Y
7.8
5Y
64
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
825.313.151.62
2,81,304
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,450.131.301.29
2,34,400
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
949.5521.502.32
1,46,876
799.558.151.03
3,27,966
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
329.958.902.77
18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
633.75-1.85-0.29
76,152
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
352.4-7.10-1.97
6,10,930
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
433.75.201.21
2,89,018
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,2609.350.29
11,675
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
3,76043.901.18
9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
7,317151.802.12
48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,513.725.451.71
33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
7,337.5-96.35-1.30
364
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
235.055.402.35
6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
7201.500.21
80,028
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
260.651.250.48
1,49,735
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
18,986399.402.15
1,668
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
553.50.200.04
48,527
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
503.2-0.55-0.11
84,865
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,399.8562.301.87
26,399
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
135.31.751.31
3,78,922
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,766.828.451.64
53,660
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,0071.050.10
11,078
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,82128.151.57
8,123
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,383-1.20-0.09
12,903
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,430.75-89.05-3.53
25,315
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
641.45-3.10-0.48
39,416
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
319.71.400.44
74,714
2,729.9500
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
1,34935.002.66
23,823
558.45-5.40-0.96
20,278
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
60.130.350.59
3,77,858
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
181.656.703.83
6,11,916
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
4,368.941.050.95
3,826
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,438.054.800.20
13,301
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.311.654.99
51,24,174
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.311.654.99
51,24,174
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
806.226.303.37
1,68,055
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,771.311.700.66
89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
645.750.500.08
43,111
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5,302.8106.752.05
30,367
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
568.15-2.50-0.44
65,024
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
10,331.8324.703.24
76,845
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,271.110.400.82
12,533
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
21,935-56.80-0.26
1,058
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
857.23.600.42
69,619
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,499.8-18.60-0.74
60,441
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
16,086.5118.400.74
273
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
65.342.343.71
1,05,19,710
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,413.056.150.26
7,23,196
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
840.2523.652.90
1,99,296
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,320.226.452.04
31,047
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
24,115308.101.29
853
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,885.65-35.75-0.91
7,735
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,383.8526.601.13
28,944
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
844.159.251.11
44,967
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
255.210.154.14
17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,227.1525.402.11
58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,115.958.800.28
24,708
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,789.85-53.65-2.91
32,819
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,985.9583.152.86
16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,454.635.252.48
38,776
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8,273.2-41.90-0.50
15,998
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,012.74.000.40
30,576
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
603.0511.451.94
2,24,223
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
910.3510.601.18
1,60,000
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.153.801.64
9,97,181
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
97.23-0.41-0.42
33,22,730
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
615.95-9.50-1.52
39,288

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data