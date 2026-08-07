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9269.55 Closed
-0.36-33.38 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.9
1M
1.2
3M
1.4
6M
-3.1
1Y
2
5Y
55.1
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Siemens Energy India		3648.75396.8012.205,48,769
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.2545,02,110
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021,640
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.532,30,249
LTM		4665.00131.502.9088,298
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751,673
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.672,62,700
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.532,04,068
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.50167.601.9010,603
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
Hindustan Zinc		601.0010.901.854,62,265
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.571,01,606
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.3523,63,969
Adani Energy Solutions		1628.0019.001.1834,243
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513,722
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.913,91,091
Vedanta		277.002.400.8710,87,179
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.809,05,086
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
Infosys		1173.107.900.684,27,811
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.615,85,122
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.591,32,276
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.498,38,749
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821,107
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534,306
Wipro		186.700.800.433,50,030
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838,522
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
Varun Beverages		444.001.500.341,47,291
DLF		645.002.100.3381,287
Mankind Pharma		2439.008.100.339,284
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.264,52,461
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552,675
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
ITC		285.500.500.184,37,695
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.840.050.144,80,833
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831,288
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.011,02,495
Bank of Baroda		250.000018,66,080
Tata Power Company		381.00002,50,672
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.066,12,224
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.117,46,317
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227,856
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256,850
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3075.90-3.85-0.134,223
Shree Cements		26360.00-35.00-0.13327
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411,984
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187,766
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Cipla		1472.00-3.00-0.2023,778
Jindal Steel		1097.80-2.20-0.2015,463
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279,099
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.2213,88,547
Siemens		3950.00-9.00-0.2323,087
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569,189
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588,756
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.00-3.00-0.2665,188
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4952.00-13.00-0.2612,155
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276,398
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358,020
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.423,56,153
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.4628,747
IDBI Bank		84.11-0.40-0.471,19,331
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.498,29,164
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.514,91,213
Divi's Laboratories		8248.50-43.05-0.5268,704
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371,972
Pidilite Industries		1662.00-9.00-0.542,26,834
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5791,639
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1640.00-10.70-0.6519,195
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.651,10,456
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.6815,28,309
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.696,72,661
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.721,12,608
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384,140
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.752,93,532
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238,241
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864,253
HDFC Life Insurance Company		538.15-4.70-0.871,82,001
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221,956
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11301.00-126.10-1.1014,106
JSW Steel		1293.50-14.50-1.1141,312
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181,877
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
Adani Enterprises		3007.00-36.15-1.191,18,025
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068,470
Avenue Supermarts		3890.25-50.75-1.2915,950
Lodha Developers		1210.00-17.00-1.3960,325
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		502.10-7.30-1.4333,379
Tata Motors		453.10-6.60-1.4416,19,736
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.522,88,031
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826,375
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.703,45,266
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.111,92,773
Jio Financial Services		257.40-6.60-2.5013,87,827
Tata Capital		372.15-10.75-2.818,83,177
United Spirits		1473.00-43.00-2.8411,786
Godrej Consumer Products		1049.00-31.50-2.921,33,862
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.541,76,192
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1870.05-68.95-3.5616,37,405
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.7213,79,912
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.181,35,515
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.909,85,658
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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