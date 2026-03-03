|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,478.44
|9,441.58
|10
|9,485.36
|9,463.53
|20
|9,481.19
|9,470.87
|50
|9,498.25
|9,479.58
|100
|9,504.92
|9,449.96
|200
|9,361.34
|9,330.38
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.70
|13.85
|2.29
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Siemens Energy India
|2971.50
|40.95
|1.40
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4368.55
|31.05
|0.72
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|654.45
|0
|0
|Mankind Pharma
|2246.95
|-0.70
|-0.03
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-4.45
|-0.23
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.55
|-15.20
|-0.70
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|843.20
|-6.15
|-0.72
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Polycab India
|8539.00
|-71.15
|-0.83
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10692.50
|-110.45
|-1.02
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|IDBI Bank
|114.85
|-1.24
|-1.07
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|ABB India
|5980.50
|-93.80
|-1.54
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1696.85
|-33.80
|-1.95
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|Union Bank of India
|198.00
|-4.30
|-2.13
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|Punjab National Bank
|126.10
|-3.20
|-2.47
|Canara Bank
|153.55
|-3.90
|-2.48
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|Jio Financial Services
|248.90
|-6.45
|-2.53
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Bosch
|35369.80
|-1,059.25
|-2.91
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.27
|-1.17
|-3.21
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|Adani Energy Solutions
|975.80
|-35.25
|-3.49
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1175.00
|-42.60
|-3.50
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Adani Green Energy
|903.25
|-44.95
|-4.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25