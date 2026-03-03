Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
9246.98 Closed
-1.27-119.2
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE 100 LargeCap TMC Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,999.36₹9,292.90
₹9,246.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,960.27₹9,738.10
₹9,246.98
Open Price
₹8,999.36
Prev. Close
₹9,366.18

BSE 100 LargeCap TMC Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,478.449,441.58
109,485.369,463.53
209,481.199,470.87
509,498.259,479.58
1009,504.929,449.96
2009,361.349,330.38

BSE 100 LargeCap TMC Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE 100 LargeCap TMC Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.01
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.29
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
Siemens Energy India		2971.5040.951.40
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.96
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.84
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4368.5531.050.72
Vedanta		723.254.800.67
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.58
ITC		314.801.200.38
Cipla		1351.854.200.31
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.04
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.4500
Mankind Pharma		2246.95-0.70-0.03
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.23
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.32
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.34
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.35
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.40
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.50
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.55
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.64
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.69
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.69
Hyundai Motor India		2148.55-15.20-0.70
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.72
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.72
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.79
Polycab India		8539.00-71.15-0.83
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.84
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.92
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.02
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.03
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
IDBI Bank		114.85-1.24-1.07
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.13
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.15
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.16
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.18
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.40
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.53
ABB India		5980.50-93.80-1.54
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.69
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.87
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.91
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.95
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.03
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.09
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.13
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.34
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.44
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.45
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.47
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.48
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.48
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.53
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.57
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.89
Bosch		35369.80-1,059.25-2.91
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.03
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.21
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.29
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.30
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.45
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.49
Godrej Consumer Products		1175.00-42.60-3.50
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.96
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.74
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.25

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
