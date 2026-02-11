Markets at close: Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday’s trading session on a mixed note. The Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05%, to close at 84,233.64. In contrast, the Nifty managed to hold marginal gains, rising 18.70 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 25,953.85.

Markets at 1.30 PM: The domestic indices were rangebound. The Nifty 50 is trading flat at 25,945, while the BSE Sensex was down 36.5 points or 0.07% to trade at 84,218.

Markets today at open: Indian equity indices opened Wednesday’s trade on a higher note. The Nifty 50 rose 36 points or 0.14% to open at 25,971, while the BSE Sensex opened 67 points or 0.08% at 84,340.

Technically, after a promising uptrend, the market has formed a Doji candle pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears.

“We are of the view that the short-term market outlook remains positive, but there could be a quick intraday dip if the index slips below 25,900. Below this level, the market could retest the levels of 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 25,800-25,750,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

Markets ahead of opening: The global markets were trading on a mixed note as investors reacted to a slew of economic data. The GIFT Nifty surged 90 points or 0.35% to trade at 26,051. Here are domestic as well as other key global cues to watch before the market opens that include Gold, Silver, crude oil prices, FII and DII data, business groups that most affect, sectoral performance, etc.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 68 points or 0.26% higher at 25,935, while the BSE Sensex rose 208 points or 0.25% to close at 84,274.

Key global and domestic cues to know on February 11, 2025

Asian Markets

The Asian markets on Wednesday morning opened on a higher note, bucking the trend with WallStreet. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.18%, on pace for a third day of gains, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.33% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were at 27,260, higher than the last close of 27,183.15. Japan’s markets are closed for a public holiday.

US markets

The US benchmarks closed Tuesday’s trade on a lower note, as investors reacted to weaker-than-expected retail sales data. The S&P 500 index lost 0.33% and ended at 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.59% and closed at 23,102.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, posting a closing record of 50,188.14.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,56,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 1.17% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,56,250 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,17,382.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On the MCX, the precious metal for the April delivery was trading at a price of Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams, down 0.17%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 3.97% to Rs 2.52 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices surged more than 1% on Wednesday. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, with heavy speculative buying—especially from China—pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 69.45 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,174.21 crore on February 10, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded on a higher note on Wednesday morning. WTI crude prices were trading at $64.29, surged 0.51%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $69.11, a rise of 0.45%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.11% lower at 96.78. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.23% to close at 90.57 to the dollar on February 10.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The E-Commerce sector’s stocks rose the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 4.5% in the market capitalisation. Further, Ethanol stocks were followed by the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector stocks, which were further followed by the Paper sector stocks. However, the Textiles sector stocks fell the most.